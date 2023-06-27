Vaginismus: what are the causes and how to treat the disorder

Vaginismus is a widespread disorder that has been talked about a lot only in recent years and many women suffer from it without sharing it.

This problem for many years has not received much attention and for this reason many people who were affected did not talk about it with their doctor or gynecologist.

Today it is certainly something cleared through customs but it is important to understand exactly what it is and what it is and, above all, what are the cures.

Vaginismus: what it is and how to cure it

Vaginismus is a localized pain that it can derive from the attempt to penetrate but also only from the idea that this happens. The peculiarity is that at the examination the woman does not present any anomaly, therefore there is no actual physical reason why it is impossible to have a complete sexual relationship, the limits, however, are related not only to the act but also to everything that involves a analysis of the area like routine checks which in this case must be carried out under anesthesia.

What are the causes of vaginismus and how to fix it (tantasalute.it)

The symptoms of vaginismus change for every woman and can occur in a more or less intense way. It ranges from muscle spasm to contraction of the whole area to acute pain. Many women therefore develop a sort of phobia that prevents them from having an intimate relationship with their partner because even without penetration they are almost afraid of coitus. There are different types of vaginismus and not always related to sexual activity, there are people who have never had problems and they acquire secondarily. The dysfunction can also be linked to certain situations or to certain partners or to a specific type of stimulation or to appear in a generalized way.

It is important to understand if there are traumas because sometimes there is a precise reason that triggers this situation in the woman. The psychological effect is disastrous because it also tends to damage the relationship with the other person. Trying obviously doesn’t make sense and trying to have a relationship anyway doesn’t change things. A partner insistent in this sense has no benefit, it can only give the woman extra worry and a lot of stress.

The person tends to feeling inadequate especially in her role as a woman and you end up losing all contact, even of another kind. There are also pelvic components that can determine vaginismus but in this case it is a medical condition. For example, the stiffness of the hymen, hymenal remains, endometriosis, inflammatory diseases, local atrophy, tumor are all causes of vaginismus which does not have a psychological but a physical component, therefore the pathology once cured it makes intercourse possible without problems.

Between psychological and social factors that can lead a woman to develop vaginismus are: rigid religious education, sexual information, erectile dysfunction of the partner and abuse.

