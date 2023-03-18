10
The woman is dead which in the early afternoon of today had fallen into a gully a Valbondione. The accident happened around 2pm along the path 302.
The air ambulance, the mountain rescue and the carabinieri intervened on the spot. The woman was found with multiple trauma and transported to cardiac arrest with resuscitation maneuvers underway at the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, where he ceased to live.
