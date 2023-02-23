The Minister of Education is silent for a day letter from the principal of the Da Vinci high school in Florence to his students to encourage them not to be indifferent to the violence that led to fascism. Just as he had said nothing about the attack by Azione STUDENTA on the high school students of the Michelangelo. Then the lunge that unleashes a storm on the school and which leads to the request, from many quarters, of his resignation. Joseph Vallettara he speaks live this morning, on the Mattino 5 program. And he attacks: “AND a completely inappropriate letter, I was sorry to read it, it is not up to a principal to send messages of this type and the content has nothing to do with reality: in Italy there is no violent and authoritarian drift, there is no no fascist danger, defending the borders has nothing to do with Nazism. They are instrumental initiatives that express a politicization that I hope will no longer have a place in schools; if the attitude persists we will see if it will be necessary to take measures”.

A very heavy statement against the principal of the Da Vinci high school Annalisa Savino that after the fascist beating which took place in front of the Michelangiolo classical high school in Florence on Saturday 18 February, he wrote to his students. A letter that went viral, shared and supported by the school world and came to split politics with solidarity and applause from the left and attacks from the right, Brothers of Italy in the lead. “He pushed me duty of example and the need for coherence that young people ask of the adult world and therefore also of the institutions” explained the head teacher.

In the letter, the principal recalls that “fascism in Italy was born on the edge of any pavement, with the victim of a beating for political reasons who was left to fend for himself by indifferent passers-by”. An invitation to young people to react against indifference. But Minister Valditara brutally attacks: “I don’t know what to do with these letters, they are ridiculous letters, it is ridiculous to think that there is a fascist risk. I find there is more and more an attack on freedom of opinion and a raising of the tone, transforming the controversy into a campaign of hatred, delegitimization and sometimes falsification of reality. I ask the opposition parties for greater responsibility. And in the meantime, I also expect solidarity from the principal who wrote the letter”.

The reference is to the threats received yesterday by the minister, which Digos is investigating, which appeared on social media four days ago. In particular, it would be a post with the words “Tonight I dreamed of the barricades in via Bologna. And the Digos no longer enters here, Valditara upside down”. The mention of the barricades would be a reference to an event that occurred two weeks ago in Turin, when it was occupied, by a student collective near the Askatasuna social centre, Einstein High School. “I’m not worried about threats, I think a bad climate is being created, we need to tone down the controversy” says Valditara. In essence, raising the tone. And now the controversy is even more heated, the rift with the world of school consumed.

The reactions: “Valditara be ashamed”

The political reactions, of indignation and solidarity with the principal regarding the Valditara attack, were not long in coming. Enrico Letta launch a hashtag on twitter: #GraziePresideSavino. Dems are compact, Pepe Provenzano, vice president of the Democratic Party, calls for his resignation. Many claim them. “Valditara apologize or resign” thunders the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella who today he went to the Da Vinci high school to meet the principal. And so Simona Malpezzipresident of the senators of the Democratic Party: “Valditara starts censoring the

thought of a school principal? A serious attitude that harms the freedom of teaching”.

“Anti-fascism should be a shared value, all the more within our schools and all the more following the attack by the squad that took place at the hands of student action, close to the Brothers of Italy. Never like today Valditara should only be ashamed” declares the group leader of the 5 Star movement in the Senate Barbara Florida. “I would say that he is unsuitable for the role. And with La Russa there are already two” tweeted the leader of Action Charles Calenda.

Stick in a post Stefano Bonaccinicandidate for the Pd secretariat and governor of Emilia-Romagna: “The government remains silent on the attack by fascist militants outside the Florence high school last Saturday, on the other hand it threatens measures against the principal who wrote to the students after what happened. A behavior that, in fact, covers up the violent and accuses those who seek confrontation starting from the values ​​of democracy and anti-fascism. Serious and unacceptable. Meloni intends to continue to keep silent?” Along the same lines Elly Schleinwho in the primaries challenges Bonaccini for the aftermath of Letta: “A government that remains silent in the face of squad attacks at school and threatens a principal who writes about anti-fascism to students chooses to legitimize those same methods. Shame. Valditara has sworn on the anti-fascist Constitution, he shouldn’t be a minister”

Per Nicola Fratoianni, Italian Left, Valditara’s words “are not worthy of a minister”. And he adds: “Our country and the school world don’t know what to do with a public school liquidator like him”. Angelo Bonelli co-spokesperson of Green Europe and deputy of Verdi and Sinistra.

Students: “Resign”

Students arise, while Priority to school threw one petition in defense of the principal “in front of the minister of telethreats” collecting almost 18 thousand signatures in a few hours. “It is a declaration of unheard-of gravity – he declares Paul Notarnicola, coordinator of the High School Students Network – It is serious because it adopts the ideal references of a nationalist and openly reactionary Right and, above all, because Minister Valditara preferred to express himself on the letter of a principal rather than condemn the gang violence that took place in Florence consumed”. This is why the students are asking for the minister’s resignation. “One cannot expect to govern the world of schools with authoritarian and guilty declarations – concludes Notarnicola – because confrontation with the students is denied in every space. That’s enough: Valditara resign!”. The Students’ Union also rises up with the coordinator White Church: “Valditara censures anti-fascism”.

The Anpi: “Unacceptable, climate of authoritarian intolerance”

“The letter from the principal of the Florence high school Annalisa Savino is an example of civil sensitivity and republican pedagogy. Minister Valditara’s attack against her is unacceptable. The veiled threat of future disciplinary measures is the indicator of the climate of authoritarian intolerance that this government is promoting and spreading by raising the climate of tension in the country. Solidarity for the threats received must undoubtedly be recognized to the minister. But his very noisy silence in the face of the aggression suffered by the students of Florence is frankly disconcerting proof of partiality on the part of a minister of the anti-fascist republic”, he writes Gianfranco Pagliarulonational president of the Anpi.