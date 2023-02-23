The number of viale Trastevere attacked by Annalisa Savino, director of the Leonardo Da Vinci scientific high school who had sent a letter to the students after the attack outside the Michelangelo: “There is no fascist danger”. And she threatens the principals: “No politicization in schools or we will evaluate measures”. Mayor Nardella: “No condemnation but intimidates the principal. Apologize or leave”

Before the silence, then the attack. Against the group of Student Action protagonist of the attack outside the Michelangelo high school from Florence? Nah, against Annalisa Savinothe principal of another Florentine high school, il Leonardo da Vinciwho in recent days wrote a letter to his students to invite them to reflect on how the fascism was born “with the victim of a beating left to itself by the indifferent”. Words that must have disturbed the number one in viale Trastevere much more than kicks e fists in front of the other students. And which in turn triggered the reaction of oppositionsirritated by the new one verbal incontinence of Valditara: “From the government not a word about violencema they intimidate the principal”, is in summary the accusation of Pd, M5s and Alleanza Verdi-Sinistra.

The minister, without in the least condemning the squadron blitz, in fact defined the letter “completely inappropriate” and he described himself as “sorry” for having “had to read it” and because it was “read to the students”. The thought of the headteacher “does not represent the reality of the facts”, claims the minister who announces that he will not intervene against Savino but evokes the ‘gag’ against the “politicization” in schools. “I am ridiculous letters – he continued in his attack – They should be taken for what they are, a act of propaganda”. The intemerata was launched by the broadcast studios Morning Five are Channel 5: “In Italy there is none fascist dangerthere is none violent drift or authoritarian”, was the preamble of the minister. “Defend the borders and remember your own past o l’identity of a people has nothing to do with fascism or, worse, with the Nazism – he continued – So I would invite the principal to reflect more carefully about history and about the present”. And he also added: “No compete to a principal in her pitching duties messages of this type”.

“They are instrumental initiatives that express a politicization that I hope will no longer have a place in schools”, he said again and went so far as to underline: “If the attitude persists we will see if it will be necessary take measures”. In the text, the principal Savino began by saying that she “didn’t want to bore” the students about what happened because “I believe that each of you already has an opinion about her”. “I am anxious – she said, however – to remind you of only two things”. The first is that “fascism in Italy was not born with the big ones COLLECTED by thousands of people” but “on the edge of a sidewalk whatever, with the victim of a beating for political reasons she was left to fend for herself by indifferent passersby”.

The circular went on to quote Antonio Gramscione of the founders of the Communist Party of Italy and intransigent anti-fascist and, directly addressing young people asking them to keep history in mind and reminding them of the need to always be vigilant in the face of what is happening around them, he added: “In times of uncertainty, of collective distrust in the institutions, with a gaze folded inside its own enclosure, we all need to have faith in the future and to open up to the world, always condemning violence and bullying”. Finally, the conclusion: “Who praises the border valuewho honors the blood of the ancestors as opposed to different, continuing to raise wallsmust be left alone, called by his name, fought with idea and with the culture. Without deluding yourself that this disgusting regurgitation pass by itself. Many respectable Italians also thought so a hundred years ago, but it didn’t go like this”.

The oppositions, which for days have been calling for a position taken by members of the majority faced with the violence of Student Action, they are now attacking the minister: “Un serious attitude which harms the freedom of teaching ”, says the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Simona Malpezzi. “What does the minister not agree with about the letter? – he continues – The truth is that Valditara should have been the one to pronounce those words and to condemn the violence against the students of Florence. That he didn’t do it says a lot. All”. The former secretary dem Nicola Zingarettinow a deputy, speaks of a “shame” which “requires unity to defend the values ​​of the Republic”. For Dario Nardellamayor of Florence, the words of Valditara are “very serious, offensive, unheard of” and the minister is “unworthy” to “play the role of minister”. The government, he recalled, “didn’t find the time for even the slightest condemnation of the attack by members of Azione Studentesca on the two underage students of the Michelangelo high school, but it didn’t waste a moment to intimidate a school principal”. “Italy – concluded Nardella – does not need a minister former censor. You apologize or resign ”.

The Minister of Education “instead of firmly condemning” the attack “squadrista and fascist” of Student Action and “instead of expressing solidarity with the attacked students, she takes it out on the principal” for “the letter sent to the students and their families”, the representatives attack M5s in the Education Committee speaking of an “attitude against the principal” which “is itself a reflection of squad attitudes”. For the M5s, this is “proof that such a character cannot fill the role of education minister and that the sooner he gets home the better it will be for students, teachers and for all those who care about public schools in our country”. Hard also the comment of Nicola FratoianniOf Left Green Alliance: “The minister doesn’t know what to do with the letter from the head teacher of the Leonardo high school in Florence? Of a liquidator from the public school like him, our country and the world of education don’t know what to do with him”.