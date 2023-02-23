“It is a completely improper letter, I was sorry to read it, it is not up to a principal to send messages of this type and the content has nothing to do with reality: in Italy there is no violent and authoritarian drift, there is no there is no fascist danger, defending the borders has nothing to do with Nazism or Nazism. They are instrumental initiatives that express a politicization that I hope will no longer have a place in schools; if the attitude persists we will see if it will necessary to take measures”. Minister Valditara told Mattino 5 referring to the principal of the Florence high school, Annalisa Savino.

THE CRITICISM OF ANPI

“The principal’s letter is an example of civil sensitivity and republican pedagogy. Minister Valditara’s attack on you is unacceptable. The veiled threat of future disciplinary measures is the indicator of the climate of authoritarian intolerance that this government is promoting and spreading by raising the climate of tension in the country”, says the president of the Anpi, Gianfranco Pagliarulo.

THE OPPOSITION RISES

The minister’s words were also strongly criticized by members of the opposition. The Democratic Party requests that Minister Valditara report to Parliament. “Come urgently to the Chamber to explain why you censured the principal Annalisa Savino and did not take a clear position on Saturday’s events in Florence”, asked the leader of the Democratic Party in Montecitorio Debora Serracchiani.

“It’s incredible. The Minister of Education instead of firmly condemning the squad and fascist aggression and instead of expressing solidarity with the attacked students, takes it out on the principal”, say the members of the 5 Star Movement in Education Committee of the House and Senate.

The principal remains silent to “avoid further fueling the already great media overexposure regarding issues which, although pertaining to school and its role in society, nonetheless become an easy object of controversy and exploitation”. Thus a note read by a teacher on behalf of the principal Savino, criticized by the minister Valditara. “The manager thanks her – so she notes – but has no intention of adding” anything else to the message of the communication, and to what was said to the media yesterday, a message that was addressed to her students “to which one must pay attention every day”: “A came to them, loud and clear.”

Saturday’s aggression stoked the solidarity of many city school leaderswho distanced themselves from all kinds of violence.

Florence, punches and kicks in front of the Michelangiolo high school

THE MESSAGE OF THE PRINCIPAL

In a message addressed to her students, the principal of the Leonardo da Vinci high school, Annalisa Savino recalled: “Fascism in Italy was not born with large gatherings of thousands of people. It was born on the edge of any sidewalk, with the victim of a politically motivated beating who was left to fend for herself by indifferent passers-by”. And he added: “Those who praise the value of borders, those who honor the blood of their ancestors as opposed to the different ones, continuing to build walls, must be left alone, called by their name, fought with ideas and with culture. Without deluding themselves that this disgusting regurgitation passes by itself. Many good Italians also thought it a hundred years ago but it didn’t go like this”.

THE INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

Searches by Digos in Florence and Fiesole in the homes of six members of Azione Studentesca, aged between 16 and 21, under investigation for aggravated private violence and injuries. Five mobile phones and some flyers were seized. The new injury charge is being speculated now after prosecutors acquired an emergency room report for a seven-day prognosis of recovery given to a stricken student in front of the high school. “Starting next week, my clients will be heard in the two prosecutors’ offices, we will answer questions and give our version of the events”, said the lawyer Sonia Michelacci, defender of the six young students from Azione Studentesca under investigation.

