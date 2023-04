We inform you that starting from 1 May 2023 Dr. Silvia Robiolio and Dr. Valentina Cantele will take up service in the territorial area of ​​Biella, taking over from the General Practitioners, Angela Ortensio and Dr. Vincenzo Calabrese, who with the end of opening they close their activity.

Therefore, starting from 2 May, the user concerned will be able to contact the local CUPs of the Biella ASL for the assignment of the new doctor.