Valentina Gluten Free: who is the influencer and activist of celiacs

“Life breaks everyone – Hemingway said – and then someone becomes strong in the broken places”. That’s what happened to Valentina Leporati, a bright young woman who has made her strength, a brand, a company and a source of income out of her illness. She was very small when they diagnosed her celiac diseasea pathology which at that time, 34 years ago, was extremely rare and unknown.

Pale, fragile, different, never a birthday party with friends, never a carefree snack with friends: Valentina lived a difficult childhood, which resulted in a severe depression that also marked adolescence. But it’s just when she hit rock bottom that she felt a new strength, the desire to react. She tattooed an ear of corn on her arm and looked for work in a pizzeria, in her temple of poison.

Now it has a gluten-free oven famous not only throughout its province, La Spezia, but also throughout Italy thanks to the online shop, and has become one influencer very followed by the large community of celiacs and above all by young people who discover the disease and seek advice, support, help.

What did the ear of corn tattoo mean?

“I had lived through a difficult adolescence, also marked by the difficult separation of my parents, and I had made the biggest mistake: closing myself in my isolation, excluding myself from any social activity to avoid feeling embarrassed. After giving up even the high school trip, I became aware that I couldn’t go on like this, that I had to assert myself for who I was and not for the disease I was carrying.

Tattooing the ear of corn was like deciding to wear the disease with pride, as one of the parts of me, and finally being Valentina, a red-haired girl with many characteristics, including celiac disease”.

Why do you call it disease?

“Because it is: it is not a simple intolerance as many may believe, it is an autoimmune disease of genetic origin which, if left untreated, is degenerative and can lead to other more serious diseases. You have to have respect for your disease.”

What changed after the tattoo?

“First of all, the relationship with others has changed who, seeing the tattoo, have begun to ask me questions and I no longer answer with embarrassment but with simplicity, honesty and even self-irony. I learned to manage myself and get by by getting out of the golden cage of the house where I was locked up”.

And you went to work in a pizzeria. Why right in the temple of gluten?

“I consciously chose to work in the food sector. And yes, I found myself in a pizzeria, surrounded by gluten”.

What happens to you if you ingest gluten?

“I vomit, my capillaries break, I pass out, in short, I’m terrible. I had to be very careful not to come into contact with the pasta, never bring my hands close to my mouth”.

What was the use of working in a pizzeria for you?

“Slowly I realized that my dream was to produce things as good as a pizza but also accessible to coeliacs, therefore gluten-free. So at night, after work, I tried and tried again the recipes I saw made during the day with gluten-free ingredients”.

Without ever having tasted anything? Difficult to compare…

“Of course, I had to use only smell, sight and touch”.

The first attempt successful?

“Carrot cake. But the real challenge was making the focaccia, which is the staple food of my area. I had to make a pleasant gluten-free focaccia without having ever tasted it. A real feat”.

And what ingredients have replaced the flour in the focaccia?

“Brown rice, buckwheat, tapioca, legume flour…”.

The birth of Valentina Gluten Free

What happened after?

“After all these jobs came an unexpected dismissal, the breakup of an important friendship and then also with her boyfriend. I fell back into a depression and realized that, in order to rise again, I had to do something for myself. With the 5,000 euros of unemployment I took a small fund, bought a sink, an oven, a counter and opened the Valentina Gluten Free. When I opened, in 2017, I had 27 euros in my account”.

The oven is booming. What was the key to success, other than successful recipes?

“An alchemy, an encounter: I wanted from others the smile I hadn’t had as a child, the happiness of someone who sees a counter full of things they can eat without fear, without feeling different, without having to ask what’s inside. And I return all the gratitude I have to customers with my smiles. I feed off the happiness of others to find my own.”

And she has become not only an influencer on social media, but a real activist in favor of the rights of celiacs. In addition to the necessary inclusion of those who cannot eat products with gluten, what is one of the primary objectives of your cause?

“For example, try to shorten the time for diagnoses, which today arrive on average 6 years late”.

Why?

“Because the medical sector is still unprepared, and those tests that should be done immediately, at the first symptoms, are not offered. Many do not know, for example, that even after the first suspicions one must continue to eat gluten until the gastroscopy, to facilitate the diagnosis!”.

Make your appeal to the doctors

“It is essential that the medical sector is fully prepared on celiac disease, considering the enormous spectrum of symptoms that can give rise to suspicion and which are not only intestinal: extra-intestinal ones are more misleading, because they are difficult to recognize. We expect the analyzes – very simple serological analyzes – to be prescribed promptly, at the first suspicious signs”.

So how should we behave with those suffering from celiac disease?

“First of all we must be inclusive: the table is the place where memories are formed, relationships are established, no one can be excluded. Then inform and train the community. And then you have to be kind, a tool that I use a lot and that can be revolutionary. But no victimhood, please: that won’t get you anywhere.”