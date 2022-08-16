Home Health Valentina, the dream is Medicine Relax in the kitchen
Loris Ponsetto

August 15, 2022

She is undecided whether she will want to be a pediatrician or a child neuro psychiatrist when she grows up, Valentina Isoldi, 19 years old from Vialfrè, finished her high school course in the chemical, health and biological fields, winning 100 with honors.

What was the secret to achieving this result?

“I’ve worked hard not just the last year, or the last three, but all five. From the first day of first high school I tried to always give my best and in the end the efforts paid off ».

Will he start to enter the world of work or will he choose the university path?

«I have chosen the university and in September I will take the entrance test to medicine in Turin. It won’t be easy to get in at all, but I want to keep giving it my all. In case you fail to enter, plan B is represented by the attendance of the course in chemistry and pharmaceutical technologies, also in Turin ».

When you go to university, will you continue to pursue your passions?

«I really think so, I want to keep finding time, as I did in my five years of high school, for example. I love reading, especially fantasy, as well as playing sports, running and walking. In my free time the area where I like most to do sports is Pianezze, where the Apolide event takes place every year, it is a very relaxing place that helps me a lot to seek concentration and recharge my batteries. I’ve been going there for over five years usually ».

Does he only have these hobbies?

«No, I also have the kitchen one, which I discovered during my Dad’s time: at home in my free time I delighted in preparing cakes and biscuits and since then I like to be in the kitchen. I wanted to look for a positive aspect within a period to be forgotten as quickly as possible ». –

Loris Ponsetto

