Tuesday February 14th, on Valentine’s Day, the Anlaids association of Treviso invites all citizens to participate in the prevention afternoon. From 16 to 18 the rapid HIV test will be offered free of charge in pavilion F1 of the Infectious Diseases department at Ca’ Foncello hospital (first floor, entrance from via Scarpa, 9). All adult citizens, as well as minors accompanied by their parents, can participate in the anonymous and free screening. No reservation is needed. «We will propose an absolutely non-invasive finger prick test, which consists precisely in taking a drop of blood from the fingertip. In about fifteen minutes you will have the result. Everyone is invited to participate without fear, screening is a preventive investment for one’s health and an act of love towards the people we love “underlines the infectious disease specialist Maria Christina Rossi.

It is important for all people to grasp the importance of this opportunity. The latest report from the Higher Institute of Health notes that in 2021 the incidence in Veneto was 1.9 new diagnoses per 100,000 residents for a total of 93 reports. In 2022, 30 new people from the Province of Treviso discovered they had HIV infection. What can also be seen in the province of Treviso, in line with national data, is a lowering of the age at which the virus is contracted: the 30-39 age range is the most exposed, while in 1 out of 100 cases the subject has between 15 and 19 years old. At the same time, what is most worrying is the late diagnosis. More than 1/3 of people newly diagnosed with HIV discover they are HIV positive due to the presence of HIV-related symptoms or pathologies, therefore at an already advanced stage of infection with a picture of already quite serious immunodeficiency (60% of the new diagnoses in Treviso had a CD4 lymphocyte level lower than 350 and 45% even lower than 200 cells, compared with an optimal level ranging from 500 to 1,200 cells/cm3 ). These very serious cases mainly concern heterosexuals: 76% male and 62% female. Looking at the reasons that prompted them to get tested for HIV: severe symptoms (40%), risky behaviors (9.4%), screening initiatives (6%).

«It is precisely on this last item that we want to leverage, inviting all citizens to join the screening without fear. A check-up that in a few minutes returns valuable information about one’s health and also an act of responsibility towards oneself and others, since discovering HIV early avoids transmitting it to other people and allows you to immediately start valid drug therapy preventing the infection from degenerating into the AIDS disease. Today, those who are HIV positive can lead a normal life, can work, fall in love, have children, remaining healthy and maintaining a good quality of life» concludes Rossi.

