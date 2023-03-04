Valeria’s story is that of a woman who fought against a papilloma virus-induced cervical cancer, which took away her first daughter. Today you are making young people aware of the importance of prevention and vaccination.

Valeria is thirty-seven years old and is from Rome, she is a volleyball teacher, she is married and has a beautiful daughter. At the age of twenty-six she was six months pregnant she lost her first daughter due to complications from cervical cancer. After her experience, she raises awareness among the young people she coaches and beyond. Fanpage.it thanks to Favo, the Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncologytells his story on the occasion of International day against HPV which occurs every March 4thto provide information onimportance of prevention and vaccination. Valeria appeals to readers of all ages: “The first message is to the institutions, so that they can provide as much information as possible on prevention and vaccination in schools, workplaces and sports environments. I address the second message to everyone: don’t procrastinate checkups due to school, work or personal commitments. Taking care of our health is an act of love towards ourselves”.

“I’m alive thanks to the screenings of the Lazio Region”

Valeria told us about her experience: “I discovered that I had contracted the papilloma virus in the summer of 2013 from the results of the cervical screening of the Lazio Region. I received the letter from the ASL, with the indication to go to the clinic to carry out the routine Pap Test.Before then I always postponed my appointments with the gynecologist, in order not to skip work and personal commitments.When I was a teenager there was not much information about HPV, I never heard of it at school. Even today, discussing sex and sexually transmitted diseases in the family is often taboo. With your children, I am convinced that you need to talk about everything in serenity”.

“I had aggressive cervical cancer”

“I went for the Pap Test and after only three days they contacted me on the phone telling me that I should quickly go to a hospital associated with the ASL, to make follow-up visits. From colposcopy (an examination that the gynecologist carries out through an optical instrument to examine the neck of the uterus and during which a biopsy can also be done with the collection of some cells), it turned out that I had a cervical adenocarcinoma, one of the most aggressive tumors. As soon as I received the diagnosis, the ground fell under my feet. Personally, I’ve always been a strong person, a sportswoman. So I rolled up my sleeves and faced the long and difficult path both under the oncological and gynecological side. My great fortune was to have people who stood by me and supported me.

“In the sixth month of pregnancy I lost my daughter Sofia”

“When the test values ​​returned to normal, I asked the gynecologist if I could start planning a pregnancy, I was granted and in 2016 I discovered I was pregnant with my first daughter, Sofia. Unfortunately, the neck of the uterus on which the gynecologist he intervened to remove the tumor did not support her weight and, despite the procedures put in place by the specialists, I lost her at six months of gestation I got pregnant a second time, the second pregnancy was very difficult, I passed to the bed and with drug therapy. But it went well “.

Gynecologists recommend prevention and vaccination

On the importance of prevention and vaccination we interviewed John Swapdirector of the Women’s and Children’s Health Sciences Center of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation and Full Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart: “It is now scientifically proven that cervical cancer, some tumors of the vulva and oropharynx (the latter in women and men) are caused by some strains of papilloma virus. By infecting a cell and persisting over the years, they produce alterations that lead to cancer. There preventive vaccination plays a fundamental role, because it prevents the onset of pretumor lesions. We must aim for the goal of a world with zero human papilloma, if we all vaccinated ourselves, cervical cancer would be a thing of the past.

It also works in the prevention of recurrence of infectionsif you have already contracted the virus and have undergone surgery. If a man has a partner who has contracted the papilloma virus, he can undergo an dermatological control at the level of the penis and get the vaccine. The Lazio Region was among the first in Italy as early as 2018 to use the new HPV DNA test as a primary screening test in women over 30 (more sensitive test in predicting the risk of developing a pre-tumor lesion) while the Pap Test continues to be used in women between 25 and 30 years old. Furthermore, in Lazio to date the Hpv vaccination with the new Nonavalent vaccine offered from the age of 11 to adolescents of both sexes has become free for women up to the age of 26 and for men up to the age of 18 and can also be done by adults”.