Valeria Grasso illegally occupies a confiscated property, the Agency: “We never assigned it to her”

He has no title to occupy that property confiscated from the mafia – because the Agency would never have assigned it to him – yet Valeria Grasso, witness of justice under guard and champion of legality, despite a 2014 eviction order and a reminder from the ‘judicial administrator of 17 February – has no intention of leaving since for her “everything is in order, it’s just a bureaucratic issue that will be resolved”. The paradoxical case concerns a building in via Matteo Dominici 27B, in San Lorenzo, where not only the “Legality is freedom” association (born following the anti-racket complaints by Valeria Grasso) is currently based, but also the “Free Life” gym managed by his son, and it came about due to some renovation work that according to the entrepreneur who carried out it would never have been paid for.

“There is no provision for the assignment of the property or for authorization for its restructuring”, as the Agency for confiscated assets put it in black and white on May 17th. A clarification arrived precisely following the request of the entrepreneur who Valeria Grasso had commissioned the work in June last year, who was unable to obtain the payment of 35 thousand euros for the interventions carried out and who then turned to the court and who last January signed an injunction against of the association.

“Those Jobs That Never Pay”

To tell what happened to PalermoToday it was the entrepreneur Domenico D’Agati who, like Valeria Grasso, denounced his extortionists: “When I asked for payment she started stalling, telling me she was having problems and that she was also waiting for money from Irfis. Since then we have exchanged hundreds of messages, but there has been nothing to do”. After having the door slammed in his face, D’Agati decided to contact a lawyer and, once the injunction was obtained from the judges, he wrote to the Agency, also asking for access to the documents.

After an initial refusal, the specific Commission for access to administrative documents of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers accepted the appeal with which D’Agati’s lawyer had requested the provision of assignment of the confiscated property to the justice witness, but also that of authorization of the renovation works or, possibly, those adopted after the request for vacating the building dated 17 February. And here’s the surprise: “This administration – reads the Agency document – has not issued any provision for assignment to the ‘Legality is freedom’ association or for authorization of the alleged renovation works”. So on the basis of what did Valeria Grasso with her association and her son with her gymnasium take possession of that property confiscated from the regent of the district of Resuttana, Giuseppe Guastella? Have the rents been paid to the judicial administrator? Has the Agency ever denounced the abusive occupation? PalermoToday contacted the Agency for clarification, but is still waiting for a response.

Valeria Grasso’s reply

“I never paid the rent because no one ever asked me for it, I took care of the maintenance doing the renovation, when it reopened, for 70 thousand euros. But it wasn’t my initiative, I did a project on that property already confiscated. Maybe they had asked me to pay, in fact I’m glad this story came to the surface. I haven’t even received – says Grasso – the 2014 eviction order. We met with the Agency and we are discussing it because I believe that the problem is related to the fact that they do not possess some deeds. Since I demonstrated that I had inaugurated the gymnasium with the association in the presence of magistrates, of Mayor Orlando, it is clear that I could not be abusive. The confiscation was made when I was already inside the building. It is welcome that they do a job of careful analysis, but it is only a bureaucratic matter. The sad part of this story is that, over the years, I have always taken care of the good because that is how I was said the moment I exited the program and together with the State I reopened the gym. There is no document to that effect, but I have the project I did with the ministry. I didn’t go there illegally. It’s more the investments I made at my own expense, as I was asked by the Anti-Mafia Commission,” he says, however admitting that there is no charter to that effect.

“It’s true – he continues – that I don’t have the title, because I don’t have the deed in my hand, but I finally have an agency in front of me that hasn’t been there for 20 years. We’re looking for papers, I’m showing receipts and wire transfers for the expenses incurred over the years. That is a place, as I was told by the Viminale, which must be the beacon of the city because I denounced the underworld there. I had dynamic vigilance, the army in front there. The prefecture knew that there I was inside. The sad note is the bureaucracy. Whoever was supposed to formalize didn’t do it, maybe there are no documents for security reasons. I have a card from the Public Prosecutor’s Office (which he promises to show at a later time ndr) in which it is said that the asset has been assigned to me, we are in the period of the investigations which concerned my extortionists. If I read this, written by a magistrate… Since we are in dialogue with the Agency, there is no urgency to leave. If the Agency decides that I have to go out – he concludes – perhaps to do something else with us, it will still be a victory for me because I didn’t do it at the invitation of the mafia”.

Who is Valeria Grasso

Valeria Grasso, before becoming a well-known face of the anti-mafia, ran a gym in viale dell’Olimpo, through “Free Life srl”, which she then had to abandon due to problems with the owner of the property. At that point she decides to move to via Matteo Dominici, in the property confiscated from the boss Guastella, where she remains for a few years before being admitted, in 2009, to the protection program and also obtaining the escort, after having denounced the lace collectors of the Madonia clan who cut her off. Subsequently she founded her own association. Once back in Palermo, in 2013, the entrepreneur opens the gym again in via Dominici, with the mayor Leoluca Orlando cutting the ribbon, managing with difficulty to get by for a while. However, due to economic difficulties, she is forced to close. It managed to reopen its doors in 2022. And this is the moment in which D’Agati’s construction company comes into play which, as evidenced by messages and invoices that PalermoToday was able to consult, starts work in June and finishes it a few months later. “New opening”, in fact read on October 17 in a story published on Instagram by “freelife_palestra”, that is the page linked to the structure managed by Grasso’s son.

Complaints and political commitment

The businesswoman, well known in the city, denounced the requests for protection money suffered, providing an important contribution to the investigations by the carabinieri who, in 2007, arrested two “collectors”, who were later convicted. After difficult years, several politicians competed to hire Valeria Grasso, even the current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in 2013 had proposed the witness of justice to Colle. She was then a candidate for the European Championships with Tsipras in 2014, and participated in the Regionals in 2017, among the ranks of “Il megafono” by Rosario Crocetta. In 2021 you tried to win a seat in the City Council of Naples, alongside the magistrate Catello Maresca. In that same year, upon the appointment of Gianfranco Miccichè and the deputy Mario Caputo, she became regional manager of the anti-racket department of Forza Italia. Last year she was nominated – with the sponsor of the current city councilor Maricetta Tirrito and even of Captain Ultimo – in the “Let’s work for Palermo” list which supported the mayor Roberto Lagalla, gaining 94 votes. Her fame as an “anti-mafia” entrepreneur has also led her to propose herself as godmother of “Music and legality”, a festival she herself conceived and organized by her brother with his partners, thanks to which some of the best DJs and musical artists they performed in the archaeological park of Selinunte.

Recruitment to the Region and transfer to the ministry

In 2015 Valeria Grasso, as required by the law which reserves places for witnesses of justice, was hired by the Region, during the presidency of Rosario Crocetta and, in June 2021, she was transferred on “command”, with her consent and of the two entities, to the Ministry of Health, at the time headed by the pentastellata Maria Grillo (and at the request of the then head of the cabinet Guido Carpani). Just yesterday Valeria Grasso in this capacity in the press room of the Chamber of Deputies (picture above)alongside the vice president Fabio Rampelli, presented the “Contra” association, which has among its objectives “the protection and promotion of the rights of entrepreneurs who are victims of crime by offering legal services and guidance”.

Data on assets confiscated on the island

Sicily, to date, is the first Italian region for the number of companies and real estate subjected to ablative asset prevention measures, such as seizure and confiscation. In particular, according to data from the National Agency for the administration and destination of assets seized and confiscated from organized crime, to date there are 1,487 Sicilian companies confiscated, equal to 30% of the Italian total (4,915). Percentage that rises to 39.5% when it comes to real estate (16,947 out of 42,875 in all of Italy). The Sicilian primacy is also confirmed in terms of judicial proceedings under management (1,395 out of the national total of 4,734, equal to 29.5%). Campania (674) and Lombardy (609) close the podium, with less than half of the proceedings. These are the numbers that emerged today at the meeting ‘Prevent not to repress: measures to combat criminal infiltration and corruption’ organized by Sicindustria and Federmanager Western Sicily in Palermo.