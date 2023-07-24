Home » Valeria Liberati Hospitalized for Intestinal Infection: Returns Home to Rest
Health

Valeria Liberati Hospitalized for Intestinal Infection: Returns Home to Rest

by admin
Valeria Liberati Hospitalized for Intestinal Infection: Returns Home to Rest

Former “Temptation Island” contestant, Valeria Liberati, recently experienced a health scare that led to her hospitalization for three days. She was diagnosed with an intestinal infection and faced severe pain, tremors, and discomfort, which prevented her from continuing her therapy from home. Liberati has since returned home but will need to rest and recover.

Liberati took to Instagram to share her ordeal in a series of stories. She described the nightmare she had been through, explaining that she had been experiencing severe abdominal pains that forced her to seek medical attention. After being admitted to the hospital, she stayed there for three days. Liberati also mentioned that she still has residual swelling, but she remains hopeful that it will pass soon.

The reality TV star further explained that her infection in the intestines was caused by fasting coffee and thermohygienic teas. After being discharged, Liberati updated her fans on her health condition, stating that she will need to continue therapy from home. However, she emphasized the importance of absolute rest and adhering to a specific diet for seven days. While she still experiences some swelling in her body, she remains positive about her recovery.

Liberati’s health scare serves as a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health and seeking medical attention when needed. Her openness about her experience on social media also sheds light on the challenges of dealing with health issues, even for public figures. We wish her a speedy recovery and hope that she will be back on her feet soon.

You may also like

The Egyptian Minister of Health visits the Gemelli...

Diseases related to excessive heat in children: symptoms...

Monico Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Technologic Srl in liquidation / Ministry of Health

From yellow to orange, the bad weather alert...

Roof Collapse in Chinese School Gymnasium Kills 11:...

Dangerous germs: Sausage products sold at Rewe affected...

Spanish Survey Reveals Success of Accredited Heart Failure...

WHO: a case of Mers in the United...

Stiftung Warentest: Only use antibiotics with caution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy