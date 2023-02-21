Watch out for valerian, a new alarm has been triggered in the last few hours: if you take it in this way, you risk very big.

The valerian it is known worldwide for its calming properties. How many times have you heard the phrase “You need to relax, you need a nice valerian“. In reality it is not a simple saying, in fact this herbal tea is widely used both to reduce states of agitation and as a sedative in sleep disorders.

It is a real one sedative plant which if taken in the right quantities can help our body relax and improve health sleep quality. It is often consumed by sufferers of stress, anxiety and insomnia. In essence it is an excellent natural remedy to alleviate these psychological disorders which in serious cases could also lead to depression.

In the past few hours, the web has been worrying about a health alarm right on the valerian. But is it dangerous? You have to be very careful how you consume it.

Valerian: all the properties and how to take it

The Valeriana Officinalis or simply known as valerian it is a plant that can be consumed in the form of herbal tea or tablets. To create the valerian-based infusion, its roots are dried and then extracted. But valerian is not only used to treat disorders of nervous origin, in fact it can also be used as carminative, i.e. to block the formation of gas in the intestines.

Furthermore, this plant thanks to the presence of terpenes and flavonoids it also manages to sedate abdominal pain and cramps. But how does this substance work inside our body? Its operation is very simple in fact it helps to calm the nerves thanks to particular acids that are able to inhibit the activity of the GABA, better known as gamma-aminobutyric acid. It is precisely this substance that acts on neuronal excitability by relaxing the mind and body.

Watch out for the doses of Valerian: the risks are very serious

However, few know that an excess of valerian could create many problems for our health. Despite being known to be one of the few plants with very low doses of toxicitythe excessive or prolonged use of this substance could cause various collateral damages, such as:

migraine

insomnia

excitability

bradycardia: decrease in heart rate

pressure increase

Furthermore, the administration of this plant is highly discouraged in case of pregnancy and breastfeeding. Finally, it cannot even be used by children under the age of six and should not even be taken at the same time as other types of drugs such as barbiturates.