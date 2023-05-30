Vallanzasca must remain in prison: “No treatment outside”

He must remain in prison Renato Vallanzasca the 73-year-old former protagonist of the Milanese underworld of the seventies and eighties and who has already spent over 50 years as a prisoner.

This was decided by the Surveillance Court of Milan, which rejected the defense attorneys’ request for a deferment of sentence , with home detention in a suitable structure, for health reasons. The lawyers Corrado Limentani and Paolo Muzzi had produced a consultancy signed by three neurologists, including professor Stefano Zago, and a coroner to demonstrate that Vallanzasca for at least 4 years suffers from cognitive impairment and that imprisonment is aggravating his condition. In the order, the judges (President D’Elia, alongside Rossi and two experts) acknowledge, from what has been known, the cognitive decline and the slow and progressive worsening of the clinical picture, but clarify that there are conservative and pharmacological treatments is that he 73enne can be Therefore, treated in prison .

the defence: “conditions incompatible with prison”

For defense, however, the conditions of Vallanzasca are “incompatible with prison” where one cannot “practice cognitive support therapies”. The judges also rejected the “so-called humanitarian” sentence deferment and the request for a coroner’s report. In the provision, as the lawyers clarify, “nothing is revealed on the alleged danger, excluded by the fact that the Surveillance Court, in a different composition” in recent days has reactivated the premium permits for him in a community. “Denying not only home detention but also the expert opinion seems to me completely unjustified and inhumane – said the lawyer Limentani – as it prevents a person, in prison for 50 years and clearly not dangerous, who is clearly ill and continues to get worse, from being able to cure himself or at least to slow down the worsening of his pathology “. The lawyer then concluded: “We will appeal to the Supreme Court”.