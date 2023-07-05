Valme Hospital Wins First Prize for Best Communication in Palliative Care Research at Sademi Congress

Title: Valme Hospital Area’s Internal Medicine Service Wins First Prize for Best Communication in Palliative Care Research at Sademi Congress

The Internal Medicine service of the Valme Hospital Area has been recognized and awarded the First Prize for the Best Communication in Poster format at the 37th Congress of the Andalusian Society of Internal Medicine (Sademi). The prestigious award was presented in acknowledgment of their outstanding contribution to the field of palliative care research.

The winning communication, authored by internists Alba Sillero, Francisco Javier Flores, María Erostarbe, and Salvador Vergara, the head of the Internal Medicine section at the El Tomillar Hospital, explored new palliative care needs in cancer patients. The study aimed to delve into the detection of these needs following the remarkable progress made in the diagnostic-therapeutic field in recent years.

The authors emphasize the extensive scientific literature that highlights the benefits of early integration of palliative care in cancer patients. These advantages include improved quality of life, better symptom control, increased patient-caregiver satisfaction, and enhanced end-of-life care. However, they also noted the absence of an optimal model for the provision of palliative care in advanced cancer patients, as outlined by the Board in a statement.

The study conducted was retrospective and observational in nature. It focused on patients referred from the Oncology Unit of the Valme University Hospital to the Internal Medicine palliative care outpatient support team at El Tomillar Hospital. The sample size consisted of 257 patients between March 2012 and December 2018, divided into two groups. Each group was associated with a distinct palliative care delivery model in terms of its relationship with the Oncology Unit: integrated units (close proximity) and independent units (less spatial proximity).

The results obtained from the comparative study discovered a non-significant difference in the survival time of patients after the diagnosis of advanced cancer disease. However, they did find that the period of patient follow-up by palliative care outpatient support teams decreased in the case of independent units.

The authors highlight the evolving nature of Oncology, where cancer patients are transitioning into individuals with more chronic profiles. They stress the urgency of “renewing the focus” of palliative care to address the prolonged survival of cancer patients and optimize their quality of life alongside diagnostic-therapeutic advancements.

Salvador Vergara, the head of the Internal Medicine section, lauds the excellent coordination and teamwork between Internal Medicine and Oncology within the Valme Hospital Area. He praises the Palliative Committee, which holds regular meetings to address cases individually and make consensus-driven clinical decisions.

Furthermore, the hospital center has recently launched an external Palliative Care consultation closely linked to Oncology at the Valme University Hospital. This initiative aims to promote early detection of palliative care needs, ensuring a timely and comprehensive approach that improves the quality of life and satisfaction of patients and their families.

The Valme Hospital Area’s Internal Medicine service’s achievement at the Sademi Congress exemplifies their commitment to advancing palliative care research and their dedication to providing the best possible care for cancer patients.

