The mountaineer is Matteo Gadaldi from Valtellina died, during the morning of Wednesday 1st March in Alta Valcamonica, after having fallen for about ten meters while climbing an ice waterfall. Passionate about mountains and winter climbing, he met his death on the ice of the Madonnina, in Val d’Avio, between Edolo, Monno and Temù. He was only 24 years old. The 24-year-old had climbed the path after starting from the Garibaldi refuge, but fell in front of his friends. Rescue attempts were useless, the impact was too strong to survive.

Matteo Gadaldi, originally from Teglio and graduated from the Agricultural Technical Institute of Sondrio, wanted the mountains to become his profession. He had been training for some time to become a mountain guide. In the past he had practiced ski mountaineering with Polisportiva Albosaggia. The hug to those who are now mourning the boy has come from the Orobic sports club. “Like a boulder, the news of this morning’s tragedy in Val d’Avio, where Matteo Gadaldi lost his life climbing an icefall, caught us. We like to think that Matteo’s love for the mountains was born with the Polisportiva Albosaggia , although this love and way of life has probably always been in him”.

“After your career as a skialp athlete you have always been close to the mountains, first as a shepherd and then as a woodcutter. Your biggest dream was to be able to live in the mountains, becoming a mountain guide. This is why you quit your job, to dedicate yourself to training and preparation in order to be able to pass the selections as an aspiring mountain guide. You did it brilliantly making yourself recognized here too by the commission for the particular charisma that has always distinguished you. Your unconditional love for the mountains has led you today climbing the difficult “Madonnina” waterfall from which you never returned. All your friends from the Polisportiva Albosaggia are close to your loved ones in these very difficult days to face. We want to always remember you smiling, outgoing and carefree. We want to remind you of your and our beloved mountains. Hi Gada, you were great”, they wrote from Polisportiva addressing Matteo directly.







