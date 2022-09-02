Wednesday 31 August was the last day of work in the USL for Dr. Valter Gherardi, head of Rehabilitation Medicine in the South Area since 2002, including the hospitals of Sassuolo, Vignola and Pavullo. Physiatrist, with a degree in Medicine and Surgery with a specialization in Sports Medicine and subsequently in Physiatry, Gherardi has served in the Modena Local Health Authority for over 35 years.

The first assignment of his long career was in 1988 at the USL headquarters in Mirandola and then moved, in the following years, always in the field of rehabilitation medicine, first to the Sant’Agostino Hospital in Modena and then to the Polyclinic. In the 90s, Dr. Gherardi also participated in two internships abroad to deepen rehabilitation techniques in water in Austria and then in France. He moved to Sassuolo in 1998 and has been head of rehabilitation medicine since 2002, as well as head of the provincial rehabilitation program. In particular, Gherardi was one of the primary who has participated, since his birth in 2005, in the management experimentation of the Sassuolo Spa Hospital.

The Management of the USL of Modena extends a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Gherardi for the commitment and the great service carried out in over three decades. His path was characterized by great passion, competence and ability at the service of the colleagues and departments he led.