Castel San Pietro (Bologna), 11 April 2023 – He was called Valter Golfieriwas 72 years old and lived in Castel San Pietro the entrepreneur and amateur cyclist who yesterday morning at Lombard masswhile riding his racing bike he was traveling with a group of friends along viale della Resistenza coming from the center of the town and heading towards via Religious e Salvalsdue to causes being examined by the Municipal Police of Bassa Romagna ha invaded the oncoming lanebumping into the front of a Mercedes SLK 200. He died almost instantly. Attempts to revive him proved to be in vain and the 118 staff could do nothing but ascertain his death. Golfieri was the di general manager of Cablotech Of Osteria Grandea company he founded in 1993.

The accident it occurred shortly after 10 at number 42, practically opposite the ex hospital (now seat of the ‘Geminiani’ Protected Home). In the light of an initial reconstruction, while together with a small group of amateur cyclists he was traveling along viale della Resistenza heading south (therefore coming from the viale Zaganelli roundabout, with ‘L’ânma’, a work depicting a hazel, in the centre), when in the stretch between viin Marchetti and via Baravelli suddenly invaded the oncoming lane. The collision against the front left and the windshield of one was unavoidable Mercedes SLK 200 whose driver, a 40-year-old resident of Ravennawas instead directed towards the center of the town and which, according to the first investigations, proceeded to very low speed. The businessman was thrown onto the asphalt and suffered serious injuries. The call for help was almost immediate.

On site she intervened with sirens blaring an ambulance whose staff, after a very first evaluation of the amateur cyclist’s conditions, practiced the resuscitation cardiopulmonary, confirming the intervention of the helicopter. Aircraft that landed at the ‘Dini and Salvalai’ sports field a few minutes later and whose personnel were transported to the site of the accident by a carabinieri patrol. As mentioned, the efforts of the sanitary ware have unfortunately not had the desired effects. The driver of the Mercedes was uninjured, albeit understandably proven. To allow for assistance and legal relief, a short stretch of viale della Resistence traffic was closed for a few tens of minutes. Very shaken, as it is easy to imagine, the cyclists who were in the company of the 72-year-old.