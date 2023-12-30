Values ​​and phrases – health check

Since the authoritarian regimes have challenged the world order after the Cold War, the discussion about “Western values” has become more virulent again: freedom, equality, democracy, humanity and human dignity are usually mentioned.

Are these “Western” values? Are they universalistic values? And are they lived in the “West” or are they only used rhetorically, or are they lived selectively, or sometimes more one, sometimes more the other? And who is addressed when these values ​​are presented in speeches? Who should be addressed? The authoritarian regimes, the populations there, our governments, some elites, ourselves?

Today in the Süddeutsche Zeitung there is an opinion article by Joachim Käppner: “If we want it”. It is a kind of wake-up call with an appeal for perseverance in the face of current wars and crises. For example, Roosevelt is quoted as saying, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Is that so? Shouldn’t we also be afraid of climate change and not just our fear of it? And is Putin just a bogeyman?

Joachim Käppner further calls for: “Dare to be more resilient”. He points out that the “democracies (…) are united in the strongest military alliance in history”. Therefore, “the West” (!) “must not allow itself to be deprived of the courage (…) to stand up for its own values, for freedom and human dignity. These values ​​are the stronger ones.”

What does that mean? According to Käppner this:

“In concrete politics, this can mean that democratic parties stick together against the AfD in runoff elections, for example. “That Europe supports Ukraine even more strongly, if only to have US President Joe Biden’s back in his last great fight for freedom.”

A strange combination. Does it perhaps just hide the lack of substance behind it? Shouldn’t it rather say here that in concrete policy this means not letting people despair in unspeakable care situations, taking care of affordable housing, ensuring that if possible no one drowns while fleeing in the Mediterranean or is tortured in Libya and in the desert to combat hunger in the world effectively and not just symbolically and charitablely? According to Feuerbach, human dignity is not an abstraction inherent in the Basic Law, but rather the ensemble of social conditions.

However, Käppner sees us as the true recipient of the values:

“In the end, it is the citizens who bear the responsibility for ensuring that freedom survives. Nobody takes this responsibility away from the voters (…).”

There is no question: in a democratic society we all have our responsibilities. In the family, in parent councils, in the voluntary fire brigade, in citizens’ initiatives, in the workplace, for example in the works council, and also in elections. This is what the “values” of civil society can grow from below. In addition, there must be what only the political institutions can achieve, both in terms of domestic and foreign policy. It is not enough “if we want it”.

When Joachim Käppner’s contribution calls for civil society responsibility against armchair democracy, it is certainly well-intentioned. But his text is a prime example of how values ​​can degenerate into empty phrases, as we are familiar with from politicians’ speeches. As a phrase, even the strongest values ​​have no appeal, not internally, not externally, but are met with cynicism and indifference by the Putins, Orbans, Erdogans, Modis or Höckes of this world and their followers. Just as it is not enough to buy a Christmas tree as an uplifting symbol of “our way of life”.

Bert Brecht’s sentence “First comes food, then comes morality” does not propagate an amoral world, but rather points out that morality has a lot to do with whether people have food to eat and a roof over their heads, and that they can trust that that this is what politics is all about.