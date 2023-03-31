Hashimoto: Sometimes avoiding dairy helps

If you have Hashimoto’s, your levels could improve significantly if you avoid dairy products – at least if you have a corresponding intolerance.

Hashimoto is a chronic inflammation of the thyroid, which is one of the autoimmune diseases. Many of those affected also suffer from lactose intolerance (milk sugar intolerance), but in some cases they are not even aware of this. Depending on the severity of the intolerance, lactose intolerance can lead to diarrhea, flatulence and stomach ache after consuming milk sugar (lactose).

However, the intolerance can also remain symptom-free or only be weakly pronounced, so that although you occasionally have corresponding symptoms, you do not think of an intolerance or you are already used to the fact that you sometimes have digestive problems.

Lactose is contained in many dairy products, e.g. B. in milk, yoghurt, quark, buttermilk, whey powder and some types of cheese (especially in cream and soft cheese). But finished products and medicines can also contain lactose, so it is very important to look at the labels of the food and medicines in question.

TSH levels decrease with a diet without dairy products

A study from 2014 already showed that it is worth having Hashimoto check whether you suffer from lactose intolerance. The study included 83 patients who had been diagnosed with Hashimoto for 0.8 to 25 years and were regularly taking L-thyroxine (thyroid hormone, also abbreviated to LT4). When they were examined for lactose intolerance, it was found that 75.9 percent (i.e. 63 people) were affected by lactose intolerance ( 1 ).

38 of the lactose intolerant people now followed a low-lactose diet for 8 weeks. 8 of them had hypofunction based on their values, but no symptoms (group 1), the remaining 30 had good thyroid function or were well adjusted. However, their TSH level was in the upper limit of normal (group 2). There was also a control group of 12 people who were not lactose intolerant (but had Hashimoto’s) – Group 3.

In the lactose intolerant group, the TSH levels dropped significantly from 5.45 to 2.25 mU/l and in group 2 from 2.06 to 1.51 mU/l. In group 3, the value did not change. mU/l means milliunits per liter.

The TSH value

TSH stands for Thyroid (= thyroid) stimulating hormone. It is formed in the brain by the pituitary gland (hypophysis) and is always released when there is a lack of thyroid hormones in the body. The thyroid is said to be activated by TSH to produce thyroid hormones.

If the thyroid gland is underactive, i.e. – for whatever reason – it is too weak to produce the required hormones, the TSH value rises continuously because the thyroid gland does not react to it, so the pituitary gland tries harder to drive the small organ .

The TSH value is therefore an indication of the activity of the thyroid gland. In general, values ​​from 0.4 to below 2.0 mU/l are normal, but can also – especially in older people – rise a little higher without immediately having a disease value.

Check for lactose intolerance if therapy is resistant

Conclusion: Lactose intolerance is very common in Hashimoto’s patients. If lactose is then consistently avoided, this can significantly lower the TSH value and thus also reduce the L-thyroxine requirement.

Lactose intolerance should therefore be checked in particular in people who suffer from an underactive thyroid (due to Hashimoto’s or other causes), who have fluctuating TSH levels and/or need increasing doses of thyroxine but still do not really respond to them, i.e. show a certain resistance to therapy (1).

If dairy products are eaten despite lactose intolerance, the lactose, which is not digested properly and now accumulates in the intestine, leads to excessive bacterial growth, flatulence and a changed intestinal environment, which can lead to damage to the intestinal mucosa. This in turn can prevent the uptake of L-thyroxine, which could explain the therapy resistance described.

In the following link you will find further information on the correct intake of thyroid hormones and which factors could inhibit absorption.

Also consider other intolerances

In addition to lactose intolerance, Hashimoto can also have other intolerances, such as celiac disease. In the study above, 4 of the 83 participants were affected by gluten intolerance (1). In this case, a gluten-free diet is necessary. In the previous link we describe what to look out for. In our cooking school you can also do one Online Cooking Class in which you will learn how to cook and bake gluten-free. Otherwise, all over 2000 recipes from our ZDG cooking studio are lactose-free, and many are also gluten-free.