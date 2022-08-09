Home Health Valve supports Joy-Con controller beta version Steam first test
Health

Valve supports Joy-Con controller beta version Steam first test

by admin
Valve supports Joy-Con controller beta version Steam first test

Since the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Steam has supported their DualSense and Xbox Wireless Controller controllers. Last week, Steam announced support for Classic Controllers released on Nintendo Online, including the NES, SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis controllers, but there was no mention of the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers at the time.

In fact, Valve has not forgotten the Switch, they announced support for Joy-Con in the official community forum last Friday, and launched through the latest beta version of Steam. Users can use the Joy-Con on one side alone, or connect the Joy-Con to a computer in a pair at the same time, and the beta version further improves the performance of the Nintendo Online Classic Controller.

After connecting the Joy-Con to the PC, the user can use the hand control vertically or horizontally, and the built-in gyroscope supports swing and tilt, and infrared corresponds to the pointing function. Before the official version is available, users can open Steam and then enter Settings, select Change under Account, and then click Steam Beta Update in Beta Participation to participate in the beta test, so as to be the first to experience the feeling of using Joy-Con on PC.

Data and image source: rockpapershotgun

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

See also  If you feel intense and persistent fatigue it could be one of the symptoms of these pathologies

You may also like

Meta’s AI has said what it thinks of...

Microsoft relies on it to release more memory...

That’s why you should be careful not to...

Here is the cheese that does not raise...

west Nile, smallpox, usutu. And a boom in...

the tricks to get real results

here’s what to eat to refresh the body

Mood swings? Attention can be an important symptom

hardly anyone knows but if you are this...

Covid: with loss of smell double risk of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy