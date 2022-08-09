Since the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Steam has supported their DualSense and Xbox Wireless Controller controllers. Last week, Steam announced support for Classic Controllers released on Nintendo Online, including the NES, SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis controllers, but there was no mention of the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers at the time.

In fact, Valve has not forgotten the Switch, they announced support for Joy-Con in the official community forum last Friday, and launched through the latest beta version of Steam. Users can use the Joy-Con on one side alone, or connect the Joy-Con to a computer in a pair at the same time, and the beta version further improves the performance of the Nintendo Online Classic Controller.

After connecting the Joy-Con to the PC, the user can use the hand control vertically or horizontally, and the built-in gyroscope supports swing and tilt, and infrared corresponds to the pointing function. Before the official version is available, users can open Steam and then enter Settings, select Change under Account, and then click Steam Beta Update in Beta Participation to participate in the beta test, so as to be the first to experience the feeling of using Joy-Con on PC.

Data and image source: rockpapershotgun

