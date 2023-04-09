Fists in the garage. That’s what happened in between Federico ValverdeReal Madrid midfielder, e Alex BaenaVillarreal player, at the end of the match lost 3-2 by the Blancos on Saturday 8 April. “Tell me now what you said about my son,” Valverde would have saidaccording to some witnesses. Furthermore, the two clubs would have confirmed the story. Baena escaped with a swollen cheekbone from the punch.

But what happened on the pitch? The Real player came on in the 59th minute, while Baena started in Quique Setien’s formation: the Villarreal midfielder committed a foul on the Uruguayan and a small row broke out. However, the two would have had a very animated discussion during the Copa del Rey match at the Estadio de La Ceramica on 19 January. And Baena, after a foul, would have said to Valverde “cry because your child will not be born”, with his fists on his eyes to mimic the gesture of crying. Words that hurt the Merengues footballer: at that time his wife Mina Bonino was having problems during her pregnancy (now the situation has improved). The wife who then clarified on her social networks: «Should I explain when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We were silent for almost two months waiting for the results to find out if we could continue or not as I already have five months of pregnancy behind me. Grief comes to the limit for a person and I’ve had enough because they come to ask me about the health dates of the son I’m expecting».