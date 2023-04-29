Vanessa Bonatti dead run over in front of the house. The hit-and-run driver arrested

She died practically in front of her house while she was out with the dogs on a leash. Vanessa Bonatti, 50, lost her life this morning in Vaggio, in the municipality of Castelfranco Piandiscò where she lives with her partner. The impact with the car was tremendous hit her in full and for her there was nothing to do. She died immediately after the accident, while the man behind the wheel of the car that hit her did not stop and fled. An emblematic case of hit-and-run, but which was resolved within a few hours. The Carabinieri of the Valdarno quickly acquired the video surveillance images of private properties in the area and heard some people who witnessed the events. So also thanks to the accurate knowledge of the territory they first found the car and then identified the home of the man who was driving and who in the meantime had returned home. Here the carabinieri joined him and he was arrested for multi-aggravated road homicide. He will be placed under house arrest.

The victim

50 years and a life ahead. Vanessa Bonatti died from the serious injuries sustained in the investment. Her beloved dogs were saved instead. She is a great lover of animals and nature, as evidenced by the photos on her Facebook profile. Dozens and dozens of grief-filled comments about the woman’s sudden disappearance are coming right here. Friends are dazed. The Valdarno community finds itself severely affected by this premature death. “Wherever there is a flower in that flower I will find your smile and the beautiful person you are” writes a friend of hers on her wall.

The hitchhiker

Born in the Florentine Valdarno, residing in the province of Arezzo, in the same municipality as Vanessa Bonatti, the man arrested for the fatal investment and for having fled instead of stopping to provide assistance is accused of multi-aggravated road homicide. After the accident he parked the car far away and went home. Here the carabinieri found him and quickly traced him back. He didn’t resist when the gunmen rang his doorbell, but he had apparent signs of psychophysical impairment probably due to alcohol intake. The investigators then ordered blood tests to understand if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He also has specific precedents for driving after taking alcohol. His driving license had been suspended for these reasons and had been returned to him a few months ago.

The words of Mayor Cacioli

“Condolences from the administration to all the family members – declares the mayor Enzo Cacioli – now is the time for silence and sincere closeness to the people who find themselves experiencing this situation of pain.”







