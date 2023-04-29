Varese, 17-year-old attacked by baby gang outside school in Gallarate: kicks and punches for the money he had in his pocket

Quattro minors were arrested by Police in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the judge for preliminary investigations of Milan, with various charges for robbery and aggravated injuriesfor assaulting and beating last September a 17enne out of school in Gallarate (Varese). Surrounded on his way home, according to the investigations, the boy was taken a kicks and punches reporting fractures and traumas also to the face, and then robbing the money he had in his pocket.

Against the attackers, the commissioner of Varese, Michele Morelli, also issued a so-called Daspo “out of context”, that is, which will prevent them from participating in any sporting event for a year, due to their “marked violence, specific police precedents and propensity to commit crimes”