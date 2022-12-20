The long one permanence of the Olympus Avant group of gyms on the Campus of Varese, a twenty-year presence within the sports complex in via Pirandello, it’s about to end. From 28 December the activities will be moved to Lifeanother large fitness and wellness centre via Sanvito (inserted in the “Vela” complex) following an agreement between the two companies that will give life to a new hub dedicated to sports and physical well-being.

A “move” that – the managers guarantee – it will not affect users: all the subscriptions of the current Olympus remain valid and can be used in the spaces of the Life while it staff currently engaged in via Pirandello will move in turn and will remain available to customers. The explanations arrived from yesterday evening – Monday 19 – via an e-mail to all subscribers.

To provide more details through Varese News on what is happening in the world of fitness in the Varese area Gabriele Ciavarrella, the entrepreneur – in the past president of Varese football – which the Life group belongs to. «We are working together with Olympus Avant for a large project that allows the center of via Sanvito to become the largest fitness and wellness space in the city of Varese. Thanks to additional spaces that were unused, we have the opportunity to expand our structure and “add up” the offers of the two gyms: for this reason the new company will be called Life Olympus Avant Wellness Club with an enlarged team».

The “sum” between the two experiences involves – explains Ciavarrella – between the 2,500 and 3,000 people: there are currently about 1,300 active users at Life while the Campus could “bring” over 1,500. «We are also working to draw up a course calendar to differentiate time slots available for users – concludes Ciavarrella – and the works of expansion will also include parkingso as to give the best possible service to users.



