The director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, Massimo Gallicommented on the multiplication of variants of Covid and expressed his opinion on the possibility of carrying out the fifth dose of vaccine against coronavirus.

Covid, Galli: “The variants of the virus are multiplying”

“Sars-Cov-2 does its job as a virus. And this causes continuous variations to appear which therefore today are many ”, explained Galli to the microphones of beraking latest news Salute. “If these variants ‘meet’ a population of recently vaccinated or recently infected people, they probably have little impact. But, over time, it cannot be ruled out that one particularly ‘lively’ mutation can cause problems. So, one fifth dose of anti-Covid vaccinebetween the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, for myself, I will take it into very serious consideration”.

“I am considering the fifth dose of vaccine”

About the inoculation of apossible fifth dose of anti-Covid vaccine, Galli said: “I am a 72-year-old gentleman with asthma and sufficient risk factors to think about protecting myself, even if I hope in my immune capacity. But those who ‘live hoping’ don’t always make a good choice”.

Finally, the infectious disease specialist said: “We will see how the epidemic situation develops in the coming months. In the last four weeks, however, we have had a good thousand dead. This implies that a part of people is not able to defend themselves from the virus or, in any case, there are many to whom this type of infection can give the classic coup de grace in situations of pre-existing pathologies”.