Varicose veins, 10 natural remedies to stem the problem without resorting to drugs

Varicose veins are not just an aesthetic problem, so we need to promptly contain the problem and avoid the consequences.

We tend to imagine the appearance of veins on the legs as something related to age, an annoying and unpleasant aesthetic defect that prevents you from wearing skirts, avoiding a much more serious issue.

This demonstration it’s not just an aesthetic defect but it is a real deficit to be treated to prevent it from progressively worsening and severely compromising the body. Obviously there are adequate pharmacological therapies but it can also be optimized through the use of natural products that serve to buffer the problem.

Varicose veins: 10 natural remedies

Varicose veins are the manifestation of a circulatory problem and can occur at any age. When the blood fails to circulate correctly, the vein dilates and slowly begins to be visible even from the surface.

How to fight slow circulation naturally (tantasalute.it)

This process is not good. The vein is initially raised, but then turns blue and purple, becoming clearly felt to the touch. They worsen the condition: sedentary lifestyle, obesity, pregnancy, unhealthy diet and hormonal therapies.

A very good remedy is the horse chestnut thanks to the content of tannins and flavonoids, which serve to keep the veins stiffer and therefore prevent prolapse. The butcher’s broom it is a specific extract for the tone of the vessels. Therefore optimal for edema and phlebitis. Also there spark it is very important because it improves the conditions of the circulation and also has protective properties towards the capillaries. The Ginkgo biloba it is specific for those suffering from chronic insufficiency. So it is also good for those who have manifested the disease.

The Red grapevine it is a real lifesaver that should always be taken both as a prevention and afterwards. It’s also ideal for those who don’t suffer from it because it’s rich in flavonoids and anthocyanins that help improve the circulatory system. The blueberry it is a very valid ally for vascular fragility such as mastic oil which has a beautiful scent and can also be applied topically for pain and heaviness. That of cypress it is useful to reactivate the circulation and can also be used during pregnancy.

It is also very important the hydrotherapy because the hot water on the legs stimulates the circulation and therefore reduces the size of the exposed veins allowing a session even at home. In general it is important to fight this condition with a good one walk at least 30 minutes a day, this is the fundamental technique to be adopted at all ages.

