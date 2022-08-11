from Cristina Marrone

The actor recounted the serious health problem that hit him two years ago: “It took me a year to recover from the disease and I feel lucky to be alive.” Previously two hospitalizations for pancreatitis

“A rare autoimmune disease prevented me from seeing, hearing and walking.” It is the shock confession of Ashton Kutcher44 years on the tv show Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge which will air next Monday on National Geographic and which was anticipated by Access Hollywood. «Two years ago – said the actor – I had a very rare form of vasculitis that he had put out of order my sight, my hearing, all my balance. I didn’t know if I would ever go back to seeing, hearing, walking. It took me a year to recover my senses“. The actor admitted that he had lived through a terrible time: “I am lucky to be alive“. And now, after having fully recovered his health, she says to look at life with different eyes: “Life seems more fun today.”

Meaning of vasculitis Vasculitis is a ‘inflammation of blood vessels and can causethickening of the walls of blood vessels, reducing the width of the passage through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can cause damage to organs and tissues. Exist about 20 distinct types of vasculitis, differentiated according to the size and position of the vessels involved. Disorders can affect small vases such as capillaries, which are between 5 and 10 micrometers in diameter, and those as large as the aorta, the main vessel that pumps blood out of the heart. See also "It does not give 100% security"

I symptoms common include rash, fatigue, weakness, fever, joint pain, vision changes, headache, nasal congestion and / or bloody nose, shortness of breath, abdominal pain, kidney problems (dark urine), nerve problems (numbness, weakness and ache). Age, ethnicity, family history, and lifestyle factors such as smoking and drug use can contribute to the risk of vasculitis. Certain medications for hypertension, thyroid disease, and infections can also contribute to the risk of developing vasculitis.

Vasculitis can occur alone or in combination with other rheumatic diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or scleroderma. Having a hepatitis B or C infection can also be a trigger, as can blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

Treatment aims to reduce inflammation. For mild cases, over-the-counter pain medications can help. For severe cases, doctors may prescribe steroids, monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulators or immunosuppressive drugs

Kutcher he did not specify what type of vasculitis he suffered from two years ago, specifying only that it was a rarer version of the disorder and, based on symptoms, more severe. Some forms of vasculitis are mild and can resolve on their own over time. Others are considerably more severe and may require active treatment.

The two hospitalizations for pancreatitis It is not the first time that Ashton Kutcher has faced significant health problems. In 2013, while working on the Steve Jobs movie, he ended up in hospital twice for pancreatitis. Jobs, in the last years of his life had completely changed his diet and he ate only fruit. Ashton, in order to get into his shoes as much as possible, wanted to imitate him as best he could. His diet, therefore, as his wife Mila Kunis said, was mainly made up of fburp and carrot juice: «At a certain point he had come to eat only grapes. He was a real fool. We ended up in the hospital twice with the pancreatitis

