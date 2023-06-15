Vasto: An enviable tan without burning and staining the skin: here’s how

VAST. This time of year is dedicated to preparing the skin for the sun. Whether you want an enviable tan, or just to avoid burning and staining your skin, it’s important to prepare.

On the skin

Using moisturizing creams and sun activators can make the difference in obtaining a perfect tan, but scrubs should not be forgotten, which help smooth the epidermis and obtain an even complexion.

What to eat

Nutrition also contributes, so it is necessary to eat the right things; in this period it is advisable to choose foods rich in antioxidants such as tomatoes, spinach, broccoli and asparagus to reduce damage from UV rays, but also carrots, apricots, melons, berries (yellow, orange and red fruits) which help to regenerate the skin, stimulate the production of melanin and give a golden complexion. Whole grains, fish and oilseeds such as walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts, rich in omega3, should not be overlooked. Hydration is very important: drinking 2 liters of water a day is necessary for the cellular health of the skin and the entire body.

One more help

If, on the other hand, you suffer from erythema or your skin struggles to tan, it burns and reddens easily, you need to do more to protect yourself and improve the results obtained with sun exposure. Specific dietary supplements can be taken. The most useful ones generally contain: green tea, selenium and zinc (with an antioxidant and skin-strengthening action), grape seeds (containing collagen and resveratrol which are precious against dark spots), vitamin C (perfect for counteracting sun damage, it has capillary-protective and promotes collagen synthesis), vitamin E (antioxidant that fights newly formed free radicals), tyrosine (tan intensifier), nicotinamide (prevents sun damage), lycopene (protects against sunburn), lutein (important to protect the eyes from the sun) and beta-carotene (source of vitamin A, useful in protecting the eyes and skin). Be careful though, if you are a smoker it is better not to take supplements that contain beta-carotene.

Skin spots

Let’s not forget, sun exposure can cause skin spots. In fact, the sun stimulates particular cells of our skin called melanocytes which are found in the deepest layer of the epidermis. Melanocytes produce melanin, the pigment responsible for tanning, and have long arms (dendrites) through which they make the melanin reach the uppermost layers of the skin, transporting them inside small vesicles, melanosomes. When we expose ourselves to the sun in an unregulated way, the melanocytes are forced to overwork which not only increases the production of melanin, but causes the dendrites not to conduct the pigment uniformly on the skin. This dysfunction causes skin spots. Over time the melanocytes accumulate damage that becomes permanent and the spots reappear every time we expose ourselves to the sun.

How to avoid stains

There are three simple but important rules to avoid skin discoloration: expose yourself to the sun regularly and at the right hours, protect yourself with an adequate sunscreen, take specific supplements. These rules are important to safeguard skin health and also protect us from the most serious damage that the sun can cause.

