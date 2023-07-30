Vatican, Summer for kids: “Whoever knows how to welcome others is a superhero in life”

The cardinal president of the governorate spoke to children and adolescents at the end of the show that sealed the 2023 edition of the summer oratory: exercise patience, it is the basic virtue for living fraternity

Like a grandfather among his grandchildren, Francesco visited the approximately 250 children aged 5 to 13 participating in the 2023 edition this morning in the Paul VI Hall …

Roberta Barbi – Vatican City

Pope Francis had met them on 18 July and, answering one of their questions, had indicated as an example of “superheroes” the grandparents to the children who participate in “Estate Ragazzi”, the summer oratory which from the beginning of July, with the support of the Governorate of Vatican City, paints the Paul VI Hall green, yellow and blue. Even Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga – president of the Governorate, who together with the general secretary Sister Raffaella Petrini participated in the final talent show offered by young people and animators – returned to the theme, emphasizing patience as the main virtue of grandparents. “Practice it continuously, because it is the one that is lost just when it is most needed”, said the cardinal, recalling the educational path taken by the boys on the Pope’s encyclical Fratelli tutti: “All are brothers to be welcomed: this is what it means being superheroes – he continued – in these days you have learned many things, now it’s up to you to live them every day in the family, in school, in sport and pass them on to your companions”.

A show of shared talent

Almost two hours of group dances, songs, comedy sketches and even a concert with violins, guitars, flutes and bongos enlivened the afternoon of the Estate Ragazzi for the final talent show in which children and entertainers were able to express their skills by putting them to group arrangement. Like the young help-animators who together with the Sisters of Mary Help of Christians and the Salesians gave life to a traditional Angolan dance, during which some figures of Saints presented to the boys during the days of the oratory were remembered, from Saint Dominic Savio to the Blessed Carlo Acutis, Laura Vicuňa and Ceferino Namuncurá. “We were born to aim high, if we walk side by side” and, again, “you make the world different if you see me the same as you”, reads the initials of the Summer boys 2023 which will close on 4 August. But the 2024 edition is already in the works, assures Fr Franco Fontana, director of the Salesian community in the Vatican and chaplain of the Directorate of Security and Civil Protection Services and of the Vatican Museums, who on the occasion presented two plaques to the heads of the Governorate and also thanked the commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie, Gianluca Gauzzi Broccoletti, for his collaboration.

There are 250 of them, they have just finished elementary and middle school, and until the beginning of August they meet every day in the Paul VI Hall and in other outdoor spaces to live an experience of …

Vatican Radio laboratories, another way to be together

Today, Saturday 29 July, the Vatican Radio mobile studio broadcast a new special episode of Vatican Radio with You from the Paul VI Hall, in which the older kids talked about themselves and their experience in this great summer oratory which it involved them for a month. Around them, billboards with illustrated key words that served as the leitmotif of this summer: gratuity, remembrance, group, listening, humility, limit, kindness, acceptance, courage and, of course, patience. A video workshop was also held with the older ones by Vatican News in which the kids were able to explain – this time not in front of the microphone but to a video camera – what they appreciate about this experience and what it means for them to aspire to be superheroes. There are many responses from “little ones” who are not so much: you become a hero by reciting a prayer together, caressing those who cry, embracing those in difficulty.

Kids summer: multimedia lab

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

