vdek board chairwoman Ulrike Elsner: Emergency care problems can only be solved by a functioning emergency service. Proposals from the government commission go in the right direction

Berlin – Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Association of Replacement Insurance Funds, explains the concept of the government commission to reform the rescue service and emergency care. V. (vdek):

“It is important that the government commission has now also presented proposals for a reform of the emergency service as part of the reform of emergency care. The problems of emergency care can only be solved if the various pillars – outpatient, inpatient and emergency services – work hand in hand and the emergency service is viewed as an equal pillar of emergency care.

We also support the government commission’s ideas of harmonizing the previously different emergency service structures in the individual federal states and making them more transparent and patient-centered. Strengthening telemedical care is also an important impetus. The proposed measures, such as uniform standards in structural, process and result quality as well as uniform specifications for minimum staffing levels, the definition of qualification requirements, or the expansion of the skills of the staff, are suitable measures to achieve these goals. Better control of patients via a digital resource register and tighter coordination of control centers with a target value of one million inhabitants are also necessary in order to make the structures more efficient.

It is also logical that the regulations of the emergency services should in future be codified in the Social Security Code with an independent standard that takes into account the various aspects of emergency care.

Unfortunately, there is still no real idea to solve the Gordian knot between the responsibility of states and municipalities for emergency services on the one hand and the necessary nationwide standardization on the other hand in the recommendations of the government commission.

Implementation is now crucial. It is absolutely necessary to synchronize the considerations for reforming the emergency services with the general reforms to improve emergency care and hospital reform. This includes the planned nationwide construction of Integrated Control Centers (ILS) and the establishment of Integrated Emergency Centers (INZ) at suitable hospitals.”

Current photos of the vdek board chairmen for reporting can be found in our image archive.

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) is the advocacy group and service provider for all six replacement funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Presse

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK-Gesundheit, Twitter: @DAKGesundheit

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politics

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatic Health Insurance Fund, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of Commercial Registered Relief Funds (Replacement Funds)” in Eisenach. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds”. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representatives with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the replacement funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

