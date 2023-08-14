vdek on the debate about increasing own shares / Instead of demanding more own shares now, first tackle structural problems

Berlin – Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Health Insurance e. V. (vdek):

“Basically assuming a flat-rate mentality in statutory health insurance fails to recognize the causes of the financing problems in the health care system. There are certainly a few insured persons who behave in a non-solidarity manner in the solidarity-financed system. However, before higher equity contributions are demanded, the structural deficits must first be addressed. This includes the federal and state governments assuming their responsibility and ensuring that the tasks assigned to the GKV are fully refinanced, such as the costs of receiving citizen benefits or investing in hospitals. It is also important to pay more attention to the rising prices for the provision of services, especially in the area of ​​medicines and medical aids. The reduction in VAT on pharmaceuticals should also be back on the political agenda.

We also need suitable control instruments to guide the insured through the healthcare system and to make the healthcare system transparent for them. For example, meaningful and easily accessible emergency care structures would be necessary. The traffic light government and the Bundestag are under pressure. In the current budget deliberations, you are required to set cornerstones for long-term stabilization of the statutory health insurance system in the coming year and beyond.”

Current photos of the vdek CEOs for reporting can be found in our photo archive.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

