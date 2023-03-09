Berlin – The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) fundamentally supports the intention of the Federal Minister of Health to give digitization in the healthcare system more power through a digital law. The potential of digitization for improving medical care is far from being exhausted, explained Dr. Jörg Meyers-Middendorf, representative of the vdek CEOs in their absence. It is therefore right that the federal government wants to speed up the processes.

Make ePA more binding

This applies in particular to the electronic patient file (ePA). The planned opt-out procedure – all insured persons will receive an ePA unless they object – is a necessary prerequisite for the ePA to be established and used across the board in the healthcare system. It is important that the ePA is also regularly filled by doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other service providers. In addition, the user-friendliness of the EHR and its application would have to be simplified.

E-prescription from 2024/drug information on ePA

From the point of view of the vdek, it is also correct that the e-prescription should be a binding standard in the supply of medicines by January 1, 2024 and that hurdles to use should be removed. A mandatory prerequisite for this is that the e-prescription can then also be redeemed with the electronic health card without entering a PIN and not only via the gematik app, as was previously the case. An improvement in care can be achieved if relevant drug information is made available in the ePA in an automated and structured manner.

No nationalization of gematik

The vdek is clearly critical of the plans to convert gematik into a digital agency that is to be 100 percent owned by the federal government. At the same time, however, the statutory health insurance (GKV) should cover 100 percent of the costs. Meyers-Middendorf: “We reject this nationalization of gematik. The state decides and the GKV should pay – it doesn’t work that way. A digital agency must be supported by joint self-government so that the interests of the insured, service providers and contributors are adequately represented.”

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests and service provider of all six health insurance companies, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.