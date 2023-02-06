Home Health Vegan cheeses with the presence of Listeria monocytogenes
The French authorities have communicated, through the European alert system for food and feed RASFF (notification 2023.0500), the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in vegan cheeses produced by the French company JAY&JOY.

This report arises following 8 cases of listeriosis in Europe that occurred between April and December 2022 linked to the consumption of Jay & Joy vegan products.

The company has voluntarily implemented recall and recall measures on all of its cheese-like vegetable specialties, as well as its foie gras-like vegetable specialties.

The various products of the Jay&Joy brand involved in the alert are:

  • Jil, Josephine

  • Jeanne

  • Jean Jacque

  • fat joy

  • Thrown fresh

  • Joy Prairie

  • Grated Joy

  • Among Joy

  • Joy Mountaineer Nature

  • Smoked Mountain Joy

  • Joy Mountain Pepper

  • Jil Vrac

  • Josephine Vrac

  • Jeanne Bulk

  • Jean Jacques bulk

  • Joy Lock

  • Jeta block

  • all lots with expiration dates from 01/14/2023 to 03/30/2023

Consumers are advised not to consume the aforementioned products.

