Vegan, comfortable or health-conscious diet: the difference is abysmal

Let’s look at the differences, highlighted by this scientific work, between the comfortable vegan diet and the health-conscious one.

In recent years, interest in the vegan diet and veganism has experienced a remarkable growth and spread globally. The vegan diet it is based on the exclusion of all products of animal origin from your diet, including meat, fish, dairy products, eggs and honey. This lifestyle has assumed an important role in contemporary society, driven by a combination of ethical, environmental and health reasons.

Veganism, in addition to being a food choice, it has become a cultural movement, with more and more people embracing this philosophy of life. The growing awareness of the problems related to intensive farming, deforestation, climate change and environmental impact has prompted many individuals to explore a more sustainable and ethical approach to food. Today we focus on the differences highlighted between two different vegan dietsthe one called comfortable and the one attentive to health.

The differences between the two types of vegan diets

A new scientific study, published in the journal Nutrients, has analyzed the significant differences between two groups of people who adopt a vegan diet. The objective of the study was to understand whether vegan nutrition, understood as a plant-based diet, was actually healthy or if it could present health risks depending on the food choices of individuals. According to the study, And It is essential to distinguish between two categories of people who follow a vegan diet.

On the one hand there are those who choose to follow a “comfortable” vegan diet, based on the consumption of conventional foods. They are high in industrially produced, ultra-processed refined carbohydrates. Research has revealed that a form of nutrition of this type is related to worse health compared to those following an omnivorous diet. For example, an increase in blood sugar and triglyceride levels could be attributed to a high intake of refined sugars and grains.

On the other hand, there are those who choose to follow a “health conscious” vegan diet based on a wide variety of whole foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits and nuts. They are usually prepared in a simple and homemade way. This food style it is considered healthy and respectful of animals and the environment. However, it’s important to note that you may be deficient in vitamin B12, vitamin D, and omega-3 essential fatty acids at certain stages in your life. Therefore, it is advisable to follow this diet mindfully and to supplement these missing nutrients properly.