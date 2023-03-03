Online cooking course: Healthy, vegan and delicious cooking in everyday life

Would you like to cook and eat healthily in everyday life from now on? Purely plant-based, of course? And ideally without having to constantly resort to finished products? In our new cooking class everyday dishes, professional chef Jannis will show you how you can spoil yourself and your family with healthy meals even if you don’t have much time. From now on you can register at our vegan cooking school Register and get access to all lessons, videos and content of the course for only 24.90 euros everyday dishes.

Here it goes to Cooking class everyday disheswhere you can find all information about the course.

13 lessons of recipes for the whole family

Our everyday dishes cooking course consists of 13 lessons: In the first lesson you will get to know Jannis, who will briefly explain how the course is structured and what you can look forward to. From lesson 2 you will get started right away and you will learn many tricks and tips on how to organize your kitchen in everyday life in order to conjure up healthy food on the table in no more than 30 minutes, even if you have little time – and one that the whole family tastes good.

The recipes: lasagne, burgers, bowls and much more

In our cooking course, you will first learn three basic recipes (seasoned sauces and a vegan mince), which you can then use for many other dishes. For example, you will cook pasta with lots of vegetables, a juicy lasagna, a hearty burger, a colorful bowl, an Indian masala, a hearty goulash and much more. There is something for everybody!

The three basics are easy to make ahead of time and freeze. In everyday life it is then jerk. The dishes with our delicious seasoning sauces will also taste unique – as if you had been in the kitchen for hours.

When it comes to everyday meals, people like to make compromises in terms of health. Often you don’t cook at all and stick to the sandwich or go straight to ready-made products. And even when cooking, ready-made sauces or seasonings that contain numerous unhealthy additives are often used for seasoning. In our cooking class everyday dishes we also make these important ingredients ourselves and in this way make our (and your) diet much healthier.

Our everyday recipes meet the following criteria:

For the whole family Easy to prepare and cook Wheat Free Vegan Yummy As few ingredients as possible As few kitchen appliances as possible

Would you like to cook gluten-free? Then register here for our Cooking course gluten free cook on. Have you always wanted to try the vegan low-carb diet? Then ours Cooking course low carb vegan ideal for you!

The teaching material

Each of our cooking classes gives you access to the corresponding video for each lesson. In it, chef Jannis will explain to you exactly how to proceed, what to look out for, what alternatives there are and much more. You will also receive a handout for each lesson. This is written information that you can download as a PDF. It repeats the most important points of the respective recipe and gives you further information about the ingredients and how to use them. At the end of each lesson, you can test your newly acquired knowledge using test questions.

Your certificate after the final test

Once you have completed all the lessons, you can take a 25-question online final test. If you pass this, you will receive a certificate for participating in the respective online cooking class.

We wish you a lot of fun cooking and baking and a good appetite with all the delicacies that you will soon prepare for yourself and your family!