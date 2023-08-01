Home » Vegan influencer dies of hunger at 39: she followed an extreme diet
Vegan influencer dies of hunger at 39: she followed an extreme diet

Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova died of extreme dieting. What transpired.

The vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonovanoted on social media as Zhanna D’Artpassed away at the age of 39 in Malaysia. According to friends and family, the death was caused by his exclusivity exotic fruit diet which would have led her to “starve to death”.

Worrying background

Already a few months before the tragic event, Zhanna looked exhausted during a stay at Sri Lanka. After a period of treatment, she continued to follow hers diet and a friend found her in a worrying state a phuket.

An Extreme Raw Vegan Diet

Zhanna was a supporter of raw herbivorous cooking and claimed to follow a “completely raw vegan dieta” from four years, based on fruit, sprouts of sunflower seeds, smoothies and juices. This dietary choice can lead to nutritional deficiencies, such as calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12, which are essential for bone and nervous system health.

Health Risks

The lack of vitamina B12 it can cause anemia, nerve damage, infertility, and even heart disease. A recent study found that participants on a raw vegan diet ate less than the recommended amount of vitamin B12 per day.

Death and Official Cause

The official cause of Zhanna Samsonova’s death was not stated, but the mother referred to an infection similar to the cholera. His untimely death raises questions about the safety and balance of extreme diets, especially when followed without adequate medical supervision.

Read also: The vegetarian diet: benefits, risks and tips for a healthy transition

