Vegan, vegetarian, mixed diet: food hardly affects mileage

The connection between nutrition and competitive sport has been discussed for a long time. Whether a purely plant-based or mixed diet influences the performance of amateur long-distance runners has now been investigated in the largest European running study. The result: regardless of whether you eat vegan, vegetarian or mixed food – the mileage does not differ significantly.

Katharina Wirnitzer from the University of Innsbruck found this out with nutritionists from Vienna and Switzerland and published it in the magazine “Nutrients”. In the detailed analysis, the so-called Nurmi running study, data from 2,864 competitive recreational runners were evaluated. The test persons run either a ten-kilometer distance, a half marathon, a marathon or an ultramarathon.

Runners often forego meat

The data of 245 amateur athletes were used for the analysis. The average age was 39 years, the average BMI 21.7, which corresponded to a normal weight. 45 percent said mixed food was their diet, 18 percent described themselves as vegetarians and 37 percent as vegans. As in many other studies, it was shown that men also tend to eat meat in their diet: 53 percent of them indicated a mixed diet. This type of diet was also associated with a higher mean weight (68 kg versus 65 kg for the entire group).

The question was asked about the best competition results in half marathon, marathon and ultramarathon competitions. “Overall, the results of the study support the idea that a sustainable – especially vegan – diet does not have any disadvantages for the best running time. A vegan diet is therefore an equivalent alternative to the traditional mixed diet for endurance runners,” says study leader Wirnitzer.

No big differences

Specifically, the best time for a marathon run for all subjects was 230 minutes on average. Athletes with a mixed diet achieved an average best time of 228 minutes, while vegetarians (231 minutes) and vegans (233 minutes) were a bit longer. Differences were not statistically significant. This also applied to the other running distances (half marathon, ultramarathon with more than 50 kilometers).

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper