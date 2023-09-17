Vegan white sausage at the start of the Oktoberfest: taste explosion or horror?

On Saturday, September 16th at 12 p.m., it was “O’zapft is” again. Shortly before the start of the Munich Oktoberfest, Rügenwalder Mühle launched a vegan version of a Bavarian classic: the white sausage. Not everyone likes that.

Producing vegan alternatives to traditional meat products is a growing trend, and many companies have jumped on the bandwagon. There is also a vegan alternative to the Bavarian breakfast classic, the Weißwurst – just in time for the start of the Oktoberfest season.

The reaction to this: mixed. On a Facebook post from the sustainability portal “Utopia,” for example, the comments range from “Great!” to “Do you really need that?” Overall, there is definitely a positive trend here.

Monika Gruber thinks vegan white sausage is basically bland

Last year, the cabaret artist Monika Gruber wrote in “Bild”: “Vegan white sausages taste like assembly foam that was filled into a condom, with a slight lime note in the finish. Horrible.”

Star chef Anton Schmaus sees it differently. The press release from Rügenwalder Mühle about the product launch quotes him as follows: “I was more than positively surprised by the texture and taste of the vegan white sausage – and that as a ‘Bayer’. A great product and, above all, a great alternative to traditional white sausage!”

Rügenwalder Mühle praises the taste and bite of the vegan white sausage

The marketing strategists of the Lower Saxony company attest that their product has a light lemon and parsley note, which is modeled on its meat counterpart and is therefore in no way inferior to it in terms of both taste and bite.

Purists may reject the idea of ​​a vegan alternative. At the same time, introducing a vegan option can allow more people to enjoy the beautiful tradition of the Weißwurst breakfast. Ultimately, like so many things, it is a question of taste.

