Vegetable and potato salad with mustard vinaigrette | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the salad:

Wash and slice potatoes. Then cook in salted water for about 10-12 minutes and set aside. Cut the greens from the turnips and chop the finer stems and leaves. Peel the bulbs and cut into thin slices with a mandolin. Place in a bowl and mix well with some rapeseed oil and water. Marinate for about 10-15 minutes.

Clean and slice the courgettes, spring onions and celery, as well as the gherkins. Wash and dry the parsley and roughly chop the leaves with scissors.

Heat the clarified butter and some rapeseed oil in a large, high pan. Sauté the zucchini, spring onions, celery and the cooked potatoes in it. Add cucumber water and cucumber slices. Simmer everything over medium heat for no more than 3-4 minutes. Season with curry powder, salt and sugar and stir everything well. Don’t put the marinated turnips in the pan until the last minute, they should stay nice and crunchy.

Pour the cooked ingredients into a bowl.

Ingredients for the vinaigrette:

Mix all the ingredients vigorously, add to the vegetables and mix well. The vinaigrette can also be prepared in an almost empty honey jar. Fill the glass with mustard, broth, oil and spices. Close the jar and shake vigorously. The honey leftovers then combine with the remaining ingredients – an ideal use of leftovers.

Finally sprinkle the parsley over the salad and serve as follows: Place the salad on plates and sprinkle with the chopped turnip greens and pepper. Drizzle with rapeseed oil, then serve as lukewarm as possible. The salad tastes great on its own, but is also a delicious accompaniment to fish, lamb chops and grilled dishes. It also tastes great on toasted bread.

Tipp:

The amount of ingredients can be increased as desired according to taste or the number of guests.