Vegetable fiber foods. From Sassuolo the start-up “Nuvola Zero”

Zero carbohydrates, zero flours, yeasts, gluten or sugars. Nuvola Zero is the star-up made in Sassuolo that is revolutionizing the food industry.

It all stems from an intuition of Cesare di Stefano and Sabrina Venturelli, and from the collaboration with the technologist-chef of the Serramazzoni hotel school, Valerio Cabri: to patent an innovative recipe with the aim of satisfying the needs of all people, both of those who have a hectic life but want to stay fit with taste, and of those with food allergies.

A constantly evolving line of products, all rigorously with one goal: to reduce carbohydrate levels. The novelty was that of creating and producing foods, ranging from sweets, snacks, bread, produced using eggs, water, oil and citrus vegetable fibers, and much more, totally free of carbohydrates, in fact all products have 0% carbohydrates and sugars in nutrition label. The other claims on which the Sassuolo start-up focuses are gluten-free and lactose-free, no less important for all those people who unfortunately encounter one of the two or both problems.

In fact, Nuvola Zero products are rich in fiber and protein, the former helping to have a greater sense of satiety, slowing down digestion and regulating intestinal motility. The idea met with immediate success, resulting in Nuvola Zero obtaining two patents (one of which is international, and a third on the way) on the dough method they use. But Nuvola Zero’s acknowledgments don’t stop there. In May 2023 the start-up received an “International recognition for the best Italian innovative startups” from the Chamber of Deputies

From 2021 to today it has expanded rapidly even selling their products in France, Spain and Germany. Today Nuvola Zero has reached a turnover of one million euros. 5 people are currently employed in the Sassuolo laboratory and the start-up has also received a loan of 150 thousand euros from the Emilia-Romagna Region thanks to its innovative nature.

In Italy, their products are sold in about 80 pharmacies and in over 200 shops also operating in large-scale distribution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

