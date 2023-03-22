Diabetes and cancer, “functional foods” are a weapon to fight them. I study

Can a natural substance contained in one vegetables fight i free radicalsact against the inflammation, even oppose diabetes and cancer? The answer is yes.

“They are called functional foods. Ergo, foods that contain substances capable of affecting our health. The blueberry for example it is for cardiovascular functions, or red yeast rice thanks to a natural statin, monacolin k, able to fight cholesterol. Also broccoli and cabbagewhich are part of cruciferous vegetables, are functional foods, because they contain a natural vegetable compound, sulforaphane”. Mauro Miceli, pharmacologist, biochemist, aggregate professor in biomedical laboratory sciences at the University of Florence, former holder of the technical management of the regional public health laboratory in Florence, comments on the latest studies that even speak of the fight against diabetes.

How does sulforaphane work against diabetes?

The discovery is by a group of researchers from Lund University, Sweden: have shown that the sulforaphane contained in Brassicaceae, vegetables which include cabbage, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, acts on the genes that predispose to diabetes.

Epigenetic science has long told us that much of our gene expression is influenced by the environment.

Does that mean we can control how our genes are expressed?

Absolutely yes. Sulforaphane is a molecule capable of acting on gene functions without altering the sequence in the DNA. That is, put simply, it causes the gene to express itself favorably in terms of health effects. Sulforaphane has important antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties and an important action against free radicals.

