Our food choices strongly influence climate change, a growing threat to individual health and that of the planet. Therefore, researchers have been studying the different food systems for years to understand their impact on climate change and identify those that most support health and environmental sustainability. Multiple studies have already shown that plant-based diets, such as vegetarian or vegan, are responsible for lower greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE) than meat-based diets. Now a research team from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine (in Louisiana) also examined for the first time the impact on the environment of Paleolithic diets (based on the exclusive consumption of foods that human beings consumed before they learned advanced fishing techniques, breeding, agriculture and processing methods of foods) and ketogenic (characterized by a reduced consumption of carbohydrates and a greater consumption of proteins and fats), two diets that have gained great popularity in recent years.

By comparing the six most popular diets in the world, it emerged that ketogenic and paleolithic are the least sustainable and least healthy ones. “Climate change is undoubtedly one of the most pressing problems of our time, and many people would like to switch to a plant-based diet,” said study author Diego Rose. “According to our findings, this shift would reduce the impact environmental and would improve individual health. However, research also shows that there is a way to achieve the same results without giving up meat altogether.” The results of the study were published in theAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

I study

The researchers assessed the nutritional quality of six types of diets (omnivorous, vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, ketogenic and paleolithic) based on data from more than 16,000 American adults, collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey dei Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual diets were assigned point values ​​based on the Federal Healthy Eating Index, and average scores calculated for each diet. “While researchers have previously looked at the health impact of keto and paleo diets, this is the first study to measure each diet’s carbon footprint, and compare it to the footprints of other most common diets around the world,” he said. said Rose.

Paleo diet: how it works and what are the health benefits and risks

Ketogenic and Paleolithic are the least sustainable diets

Researchers have estimated that the ketogenic diet, which favors high amounts of fat and low amounts of carbohydrates, generates nearly 3 kg of carbon dioxide for every 1,000 calories consumed. Following it is the Paleolithic diet – a modified version of the ketogenic diet that avoids grains and beans in favor of meat, nuts and vegetables – which has also demonstrated low nutritional quality (albeit better than the ketogenic) and high environmental impact (the researchers have estimated that it generates 2.6 kg of carbon dioxide per 1,000 calories consumed).

Vegetable diets are the most sustainable, but pescatria is the healthiest

On the other hand, the vegan diet was found to have the least impact on the climate, generating 0.7 kg of carbon dioxide per 1,000 calories consumed (less than a quarter of the impact of the ketogenic diet). Following it, in terms of environmental impact, is the vegetarian diet and then the pescatarian diet (a sort of vegetarian diet that includes fish or other aquatic animals). It is interesting to note that the latter obtained the highest score in terms of nutritional quality compared to the other diets, even surpassing the vegetarian and vegan diets (which follow it in the ranking).

What about the omnivorous diet?

The omnivorous diet – the most common (86% of the survey participants followed it) – was positioned exactly in the middle of the ranking both in terms of nutritional quality and sustainability. Based on the study results, if one third of omnivores followed a plant-based diet, such as the Mediterranean diet (or a diet that limits the consumption of fatty meat), for just one day, there would be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the pollution of 340 million cars. If this change were sustained for one year, the goals set out in the Paris Agreement could even be achieved: reducing emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Ketogenic diet, the trend that promises to make you lose weight quickly

34% of greenhouse gas emissions are generated by food production

A 2021 study sponsored by the United Nations found that 34% of greenhouse gas emissions come from food production, with beef responsible for 8-10 times more emissions than chicken production and more than 20 times more than chicken production. nuts and legumes. While the environmental impact of specific foods has been studied extensively, Rose said this study is important because it “considers how people select popular diets composed of a wide variety of foods.”

"Now – concluded Rose -, we need to understand how to encourage people to follow healthier and more environmentally friendly diets, and how politics can help us in this".








