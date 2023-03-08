Firm head of foam, slightly bitter in taste and a fine note of hops – that’s how a nice Pils should be. And in fact, these expectations of the most popular type of beer in Germany are apparently rarely disappointed, as an analysis by “ÖKO-TEST” ( Edition 6/2022 ) can be closed. The magazine analyzed pilsners from 50 brands and had them taste tested by beer-tested sensory experts.

The result: 45 products completed the test with the grade “good” or “very good”. Among the best are alongside well-known brands such as Neumarkter Lammsbräu, Bitburger, Hasseröder and Veltins also a cheap beer from Edeka for only 0.39 euros per 500 ml Pils.

Three other products scored “satisfactorily” in the test. However, two other brands do not pass the test: one fails with “poor”, the other is only “unsatisfactory” according to the testers.

Glyphosate & germs in beer

However, the testers found traces of the weed killer glyphosate, which is suspected of causing cancer, in twelve beers from well-known brands. The values ​​are well below the maximum permitted in the European Union for malting barley. For reasons of preventive consumer protection, “ÖKO-TEST” still awards grades. After all, all tested organic pils beers are free of the controversial herbicide.

In terms of original wort content and head retention, no Pils fails. The test drinkers also have little to complain about. In ten beers, however, the experts taste off-notes that are untypical for pilsners.

They attest to the bottom of the field, an organic pilsner, “a contamination taste with buttery notes”. The reason: the laboratory has shown contamination with pediococci. Although the lactic acid bacteria are not harmful to humans, they cause a significant reduction in quality, according to “ÖKO-TEST”. This is affected here Pink Castle (Bioland) from the brewery Brauerei Pinkus Müller and scored “unsatisfactory” (grade 6).

Even a pilsner from a discounter is not convincing and fails with the rating “poor” (grade 5): Das Kaiserkrone Pils Norma cannot convince the testers in terms of taste.

You can read the detailed test with all the results at “ÖKO-TEST”.