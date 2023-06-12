Vendola reappears and unloads poison on the government: “Homophobic tradition”

He’s back, more aggressive than ever: what better occasion than Rome Pride to rail against the government led by Giorgia Meloni and spread the usual high-sounding theories? Nichi Vendola chose the fashion show in the capital to cut off a small amount of media space by pronouncing very strong words to the center-right executive: the rainbow procession thus turned into a square from which to launch warnings and invectives against the government rather than an opportunity to claim rights and battles.

The former deputy did not exempt himself from the operation that paints the center-right as a monster: the coalition that leads our country has once again ended up at the center of somewhat questionable statements, the victim of a wave of poison typical of those who have not yet digested the beating of left in the elections and preferred to choose the path of a prejudicial opposition. Thus we improvise heroes, protagonists of a sort of resistance against what is seen (only by the red front) as an authoritarian and dangerous drift.

Vendola has carried out an overall analysis – taking into consideration some provisions such as the decree against abusive rave parties, the Cutro decree on migrants, the measures against eco-vandals – and denounced that he was dealing with a government “ which seems to be the most paroxysmal vision of supervising and punishing, of social control “.

Obviously, Roma Pride could not miss the stick to the executive on the issue of the rights of the galaxy Lgbt, lined up in favor of a law to regulate the recognition of the children of same-parent couples. For the former deputy, the behavior of the government, accused of not looking to the future from a progressive point of view, determines a return to the past: “ It’s a government that tries to sanction children. It’s a throwback to the time when there were legitimate children and illegitimate children “.

A narrative that the left continues to espouse, going so far as to overreach with deplorable judgments and comparisons in order to attack the government. “ Those born out of wedlock did not have the same rights as children born in wedlock. A hateful, medieval, gruesome division. This is what they want to do “, he added with absolute conviction.