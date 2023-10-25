Venetian Healthcare Managers Ranked: Patrizia Benini Tops, Roberto Toniolo at the Bottom

Venetian Healthcare Managers Evaluated in 2022: Top and Bottom Performers Revealed

VENICE – The evaluation of Venetian healthcare managers for the year 2022 has revealed varying results, with some directors receiving higher votes than others. The resolution, approved by the Region on October 17 and circulated recently, provides a summary of the report cards issued by the Venetian healthcare managers. This year’s overall judgments were more limited compared to the previous year. Despite this, Patrizia Benini of Iov emerged at the top of the rankings, while Roberto Toniolo of Azienda Zero found himself at the bottom.

Insights into the Evaluation Process:

The total vote is derived from partial votes submitted by various entities. For the nine Local Health Authorities, three contributors determine the score, with the Regional Council accounting for 60 points, the Health Council Commission for 20 points, and the Conference of Mayors for another 20 points. In contrast, the two university hospital companies, the Venetian Oncology Institute, and Azienda Zero only received evaluations from Palazzo Balbi (80 points) and Ferro Fini (20 points) respectively.

The results, as shown in the table published, indicate that all general managers surpassed the 70% threshold required to trigger the annual economic bonus. However, none achieved a perfect score of 100%. Regional councilors and mayors were more generous in their evaluations, while councilors meeting with Governor Luca Zaia were less so. For instance, if only the commission’s votes were considered, directors from Belluno, Rovigo, Padua, Vicenza, Iov, and Azienda Zero would have received the maximum score. Similarly, the local administrators would have bestowed praise upon the managers of Treviso, Venice, San Donà di Piave, and Padua. However, these evaluations had to be reconciled with those of the regional executive, where the performance of health leaders in Bassano del Grappa, Vicenza, and Verona could not exceed 84%.

The Top Performers:

The overall results revealed three names with a score of 93%, albeit with slight variations in the decimal points. Patrizia Benini (Iov) stood out with a vote of 92.75, followed closely by Patrizia Simionato (Ulss 5 Polesana) with 92.53, and Mauro Filippi (Ulss 4 Eastern Veneto) with 92.50. The late Maria Grazia Carraro, former head of Ulss 1 Dolomiti, achieved a score of 91.7, equivalent to a 92% rating. Edgardo Contato (Ulss 3 Serenissima) and Giuseppe Dal Ben (Padua Hospital) received scores of 91.65 and 91.82, respectively. Callisto Marco Bravi (Verona Hospital) trailed closely behind with 91.96. Francesco Benazzi (Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana) scored 91%, Paolo Fortuna (Ulss 6 Euganea) scored 90.89, and Carlo Bramezza (Ulss 7 Pedemontana) achieved 88.79. Maria Giuseppina Bonavina (Ulss 8 Berica) and Pietro Girardi (Ulss 9 Scaligera) received scores of 88.59 and 88.64 respectively. Finally, Roberto Toniolo (Azienda Zero) closed the rankings with a score of 87.97, equivalent to 88%.

The Evaluation Criteria:

This year’s evaluation criteria focused on the directors’ ability to meet a range of objectives related to the provision of essential healthcare services, including hospital care, district offerings, and prevention activities. The indicators included the improvement of waiting times, adherence to the challenges of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), adherence to spending limits for drugs and personnel, vaccine coverage rates, emergency room access rates, and cesarean section rates.

As each year brings its own set of challenges, the differences between the directors’ performances were less noticeable compared to the previous year. The evaluation process assessed the directors’ ability to meet specific objectives and indicators, ultimately determining their overall performance and ranking in the evaluation.