VENETO: off the ‘podium’ of the best Regions for health care / News / Homepage

“Well, but not great. The report of the Ministry of Healthrelating to the new guarantee system for the year 2021, confirms that Veneto is out of the three best Italian regions or autonomous provincesas regards i essential levels of assistance healthcare”. So the leader of the 5 Star Movement in Palazzo Ferro Fini, If Erika (in the picture) who adds: “Already at the beginning of the current year, the Region had slipped to the foot of the podium, with regard to 2020 data. Now, moving the focus forward a year, the outcome does not change, and it cannot be just the fault of Covid-19, if other territorial realities have reacted better and have relied on a pre-existing solidarity network”.

“It should be remembered, however – continues the councilor – that 14 Italian Regions out of 21, Trento and Bolzano are two autonomous Provinces, have brilliantly exceeded the minimum compliance limit, set at 60: among them also the Veneto, attested to an average of 88.3 points, obtained by comparing the area of ​​prevention (improving, from 80.7 points to 84.6), that of district assistance (worsens from 98.4 to 95.6) and hospital assistance, which progressed from 79.7 to 84.8 points. If until 2019 the ranking actually drawn up by the Ministry attributed to the leaders the role of ‘benchmark’ Regions from which to inspire good practices, in the face of the pandemic the survey was replaced by 22 non-evaluative indicators in the three macro-areas, which attribute three different scores for each region”.

“Yet these figures are not aseptic, they express that although they are well above the sufficiency, there are those in Italy who are doing better than us. Such as Emilia Romagna (average 93.7) and Tuscany (average 91.5), where the right does not administer and the healthcare model preserves the primacy of the public. Taking the waiting lists as an example, in Emilia they are disposed of by resorting to the intramural profession paid by the ULSS, as I am also trying to achieve in Veneto through a regional law project. In these parts, however, the privatization of the healthcare system is creeping, as well as outsourcing and the use of cooperative medical personnel, paid much more than those who give up their profession in the public sector due to low salaries and constant threats. Veneto proclaims itself excellence, but the Province of Trento and Lombardy also count on higher parameters. Surely Covid-19 – observes the councilor – has had an influence, especially in hospital care which has not yet returned to full capacity, but it is not the only contributing cause. Returning to the waiting lists, it should be noted that in no less than eleven Regions the number of services provided in class B is decreasing within short priority times, ie ten days. The indicators now also include vaccination coverage for girls and boys under the age of two, integrated home care and the number of days needed to obtain an operation on the femur for the elderly”.

“I cannot fail to point out -concludes Erika Baldin- that since the end of February we have been awaiting the call for tenders for the formation ofgeneral practitioners. According to GIMBE data, 482 are missing and leave 1,300 areas uncovered. The announcement is essential, as is the fact that lessons can start as early as next September. I invite the Veneto Region to speed up the procedures, also to dispel the doubts that such an inaction wants to favor the private competitor”.