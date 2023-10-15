Veneto Region Includes Herpes Zoster Vaccination in Vaccination Calendar, Prioritizing High-Risk Patients

Veneto Includes Herpes Zoster Vaccination in Immunization Program

The Veneto Region in Italy has made the decision to include vaccination for herpes zoster, commonly known as shingles, in its vaccination calendar. The resolution, passed on August 11th, aims to protect patients with certain conditions that put them at a higher risk for the infection. These include individuals undergoing cancer treatments, those with rheumatic conditions, diabetics, and patients with other risk factors.

According to Luca Gino Sbrogiò, president of Siti Triveneto and director of the Prevention department at Ulss 6 Euganea in Padua, herpes zoster can have serious consequences for patients with these underlying health issues, further compromising their quality of life. Speaking at the GSK symposium ‘The Zoster case: vaccination as an integral part of the care of fragile patients’, held at Villa Erba in Cernobbio from October 12th to 14th, Sbrogiò emphasized the importance of including herpes zoster vaccination in the healthcare plans for these patients.

Sbrogiò highlighted that it is crucial for doctors treating these patients to propose the vaccination to them, urging them to take action in this matter. In cases where the patient is hospitalized, the responsibility falls on the treating clinician to report to the public hygiene services. However, if the patient is not hospitalized, it is the duty of the general practitioner to initiate the process.

To facilitate the compliance, or acceptance, of vaccination, efforts are being made to offer the vaccine within hospitals. Several excellent initiatives are already underway in Vicenza, Rovigo, Padua, and other areas. These initiatives involve doctors specializing in hygiene and preventive medicine, as well as health assistants, who manage clinics within hospitals. This makes it easier for the treating clinician to direct the patient to the clinic, if necessary, and explain the recommendation and usefulness of receiving this vital vaccination.

The inclusion of herpes zoster vaccination in the Veneto Region’s immunization program is a significant step in safeguarding the health and well-being of vulnerable patients. By prioritizing the vaccination for those at higher risk, the region aims to reduce the incidence and severity of herpes zoster infections, ultimately contributing to an improved quality of life for these individuals.

