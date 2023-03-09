“He harassed me.” The regional councilor of Veneto, Joe Cheese of Brothers of Italy, at the center of new controversies. This time he is accused of having committed harassing acts against a colleague, the Northern League Milena Cecchetto. The episode allegedly took place yesterday afternoon in Palazzo Ferro Fini, seat of the regional council, during a break in work, in a sofa outside the Chamber. The two would have sat down to talk, but some words and contacts would have come from Formaggio that Cecchetto considered unwelcome, unsolicited hugs and – according to the complaint – real harassment such as groping.

For this reason, Fratelli d’Italia has decided to suspend Formaggio from all offices and assignments. “I have referred his position to the Guarantee Commission, waiting to verify what was reported and for the truth to emerge”, explains the Veneto coordinator of FdI, Luca DeCarlo. “I did it in everyone’s interest, to investigate an issue that came out on Women’s Day, among other things – he adds – so we are confident that we can shed light on what happened as soon as possible, pending any other measures “.

The accusation

“In my life, politically and personally – declared the Northern League councilor – I have always been able to defend myself. We all know the exuberant character of Joe Formaggio: what happened, however, is unspeakable and unacceptable. I am very disappointed and embittered by a behavior such as: having been colleagues, as mayors before and today as councilors does not justify such aggressive and impetuous behavior. Every woman has her own boundary of respect and sensitivity: today I am baffled because my colleague has exceeded that limit with me “.

Who is Joe Formaggio

The exponent of Fdi, former mayor of Albettone (Vicenza) is known for provocative utterances and attitudes. The last outing dates back to just under a month ago, during a visit to an arms fair in Verona, and he had himself portrayed while holding a machine gun. From passions for weapons to shocking phrases about migrants and attacks on the former minister Cecile Kyenge. “If it were up to me, the crusades would start again. They exhaust us in every way. So racism is against us, against us Italians. That’s the problem. And our f… politicians don’t understand that it’s like this”, he once said on the radio.

(ansa)

Formaggio denies it and apologizes to his Northern League colleague

Now Formaggio has denied the seriousness of the episode in the headquarters of the Regional Council in Veneto: he admitted that he “pushed” Cecchetto onto the sofa, “but she was calm, I took his place. Then I left, a kiss on the cheek, like always. Harassment? False”. And he apologized to his Northern League colleague “if there has been any verbal misunderstanding or misinterpreted gesture and I categorically reject any accusation of physical harassment reported by the press. I hope to meet my friend Cecchetto as soon as possible in order to definitively deflate this absurd each other – he said – I want to remind you that we have been collaborating together for more than 14 years in politics, first as mayors and now as regional councilors, always with the utmost respect and mutual esteem. I am sure that this misunderstanding will not affect our relationship collaboration and fraternal friendship”.

Checks and solidarity

The President of the Regional Council, Robert Ciambettiasked the two group leaders for clarifications, Enoch Soranzo for FdI and Alberto Villanova for the League. From the latter came our “solidarity and our maximum support for my colleague. What happened – she declared – cannot be tolerated. No one, least of all another colleague, representative of the institutions, can afford to be disrespectful to a colleague All the more woman, all the more on the day dedicated to women, an important date like March 8”. Full solidarity with Milena Cecchetto also from the party colleagues and the Lega-Liga Veneta council group: “Women’s Day – they underline in a note – is celebrated by respecting the work and dignity of every woman. Above all in gestures”.

Meanwhile Ciambetti has convened the Bureau which will examine the matter. “Beyond any other consideration – underlines the president of the Regional Council – the serious fact remains of a regional councilor who felt offended and harassed, a victim, like too many women, of unacceptable behaviors that violate every ethical norm, rules of civil coexistence and mutual respect that are the basis of our community. On a personal basis, I express my closeness and solidarity with my colleague”.

Solidarity with Cecchetto was also expressed by the Northern League president of Veneto, Luca Zaia: “It is good that the facts are fully clarified, in everyone’s interest”, he told Ansa.