Venezuela bans electronic cigarettes, ‘health must be guaranteed’ – Lifestyles

Electronic cigarettes banned in Venezuela: this was decided by the Ministry of Health, which for this purpose issued a resolution banning the production, distribution, marketing and use of ‘vapers’ and similar products in the country.

The ban, according to the ministry, takes into account that “health is a fundamental right” and an “obligation of the State, which will guarantee it as part of the right to life”, promoting and developing “policies aimed at improving the quality of life, of collective well-being and access to services”.

Nicolas Maduro’s government added that “all people, in general and without distinction, have the right to health protection, and the duty to actively participate in its promotion and defense, and to observe the sanitation measures established by law” .

The ministry further explained that studies and clinical trials by doctors and scientists have come to the conclusion that electronic cigarettes and other equivalent products “contain substances that are potentially toxic and harmful to health, increase the risk of heart disease, lung disorders, among other pathologies “.

